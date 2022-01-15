With a new year comes a new opportunity to reshape this page. Through 2022, the Santa Maria Times will offer a weekly Roses & Raspberries recap for a sit-down review of the week’s latest and greatest, as well as not-so-great, news as we’ve seen it.
Roses are luscious symbols of adoration for good works, achievements, service to community and similar “good news.” Raspberries will be reserved for ne’er-do-wells across the spectrum. Here’s to bouquets outweighing slobber spatters in the year to come.
We open the new year with, for many, a tearful fistful of roses and a RIP to the Hi-Way Drive-in Theater. After 62 years of screening first-run films to customers viewing from the comfort of their own cars, the owners and staff popped their last kernel, drizzled their last perilously orange, squeamishly-runny-but-somehow-delectable queso on beds of tortilla chips, and projected the iconic theater’s final film Jan. 6.
Hi-Way Drive-In Theater opened on Santa Maria Way in 1961, and had been operated by the Gran family since 1978. Santa Maria’s drive-in was one of only 17 remaining in the Golden State and one of only two operating in Santa Barbara County. Now it will make way for People’s Self Help Housing which purchased the land and has plans to build 49 single-family homes in the space.
We offer an elegant, single-stem rose to each of the people of CalTrans District 5 who work through storms and sunny days alike to maintain the county’s 302 miles of centerline highways through winter deluges, wildfires and slides.
Repair work on Alisal fire damage along Highway 101 began four days earlier than anticipated. The round-the-clock closure of a lane south of Mariposa Reina for the next three weeks will surely impact the commute, but we’ll slow down and wave thankful hands to the men and women who rise to the transportation challenge.
A mixed bag of roses to our library systems which continue to expand services. Once a home to books, newspapers, magazines and reference materials, today’s libraries offer on loan: movies on DVD, music on CD, online services from homework help to streaming movies. There are hot spot loans, e-books and audio recordings of thousands of titles. Many libraries, most recently Lompoc City Library, have dropped late fees. (Santa Maria remains the only library in the Black Gold Library system still penalizing patrons.)
Some provide access to the Library of Things (think sewing machine, GoPro, guitar or telescope) and there are hands-on activities galore, even today's DIY body scrub-making class offered by the Santa Maria Public Library's Adult Services department. Library cards remain free to local residents. Just present your photo ID at the front desk of your local library.
Big, fat raspberries to COVID-19 which has made a comeback with its Omicron variant and led to another breakdown in services nationwide. Some hospitals are filled to capacity, infections were recorded at record highs, testing lines stretched out doors, contract tracers were overwhelmed, and rapid test supplies fell short. Robust sick leave policies some employers provided in early 2020 have been set aside, and workers are once again faced with the dilemma of showing up to work sick or failing to make ends meet. And supply chain interruptions now span from microchips to test tubes, cat food to pharmaceuticals.
Which brings us to a cascade of roses for the health-care workers who continue fighting their own pandemic fatigue to serve their patients — both vaccinated and unvaccinated. According to UC San Francisco epidemiologist George Rutherford, “The case spikes are being driven by the unvaccinated, which are 25 to 45 years old, largely.”
By Jan. 8, while most older adults across the state had listened to repeated calls for the vaccinated to head in for another booster — nearly 64% have been boosted — the statewide booster rate fell to below 40 percent. Santa Barbara and 28 other counties have lower booster rates than the 38 percent statewide average.