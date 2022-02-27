It was a big week in sports, so we cleaned out the flower shop to honor local high school athletes who, win or lose, have shown unbounded commitment, determination and sportsmanship through a rough two years for team play.
Bundles of red and white roses head for the pitch where the Santa Maria Saints girls soccer team earned its way to its second straight CIF Central Section championship game. These athletes defeated Ocean League rival Morro Bay 3-1 during Division 4 semifinals, setting up Friday night’s rematch against the Kerman Lions for top honors.
A bundle of yellow and white roses wrapped in kelly green to each member of the St. Joseph High School basketball teams. The Lady Knights fell to Bakersfield Drillers in a nail-biter during the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Open Division Playoffs. The Knights led late in the second quarter 25-12, but the Drillers hung on to win the battle. Meanwhile, the boys’ team downed Clovis North in a 69-64 thriller. The team, led by top scorers Tounde Yessoufou, Luis, Marin and Dre Roman as well as key players Will Kuykendall and Elijah Allen, play top-seeded Clovis West (29-1) tonight for the Open Division championship.
Navy and white roses adorned with grey ribbons to Orcutt Academy girls’ basketball team as they head into CIF Central Section Division 3 finals. The Spartans topped West Bakersfield 47-39 in semifinal play and faced off with Caruthers Friday night for the final game.
And to the slew of local wrestlers still duking it out at CIF State Wrestling Championships at press time, we offer roses for your efforts, and ice and ear splints for your quick recovery. As of press time, Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez of Righetti High School and Austria Holland of Nipomo High School had advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals at the Bakersfield meet.
With athletes facing off maskless, it may seem to make sense to drop mask mandates in classrooms, but the playing field and sidelines are optional; classrooms are not. We offer shriveled raspberries to parents and students in Orcutt Union School District who protested the district this week. Orcutt leadership has opted to comply with state law which continues to advise masks in congregate settings. What’s next? Teaching children they can ignore laws related to traffic safety, theft, violence?
The masks are said to have provided protection for students, teachers and staff not only from COVID-19, but other seasonal illnesses which have had lower incidents in schools these past two years. People seem to have forgotten masks are about protecting others as well as ourselves. The adults who staff these schools, providing childcare and education for our community, have their own loved ones to protect. Support them, just as they support their students day in and day out, and teach children there’s a time to think of others rather than focus on themselves.
A condolence bouquet to each of the families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 this past week. While the pandemic seems on the run with the advent of vaccines, let it not be forgotten that local people are still dying. This week’s ten Santa Barbara County deaths included seven people over the age of 70, one between the age of 50 and 69, and two between the ages of 30 and 49. Eight of the people were North County residents. In total, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported 648 deaths due to COVID-19. Forty-seven deaths have been reported in February alone following a major surge of cases that peaked in January.
In lieu of roses, we suggest a donation to homeless services of readers’ choice as thanks to about 350 volunteers who rose early Wednesday to fan out in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley and the South Coast to count the number of individuals and families without permanent places to call home. Each year, the Homeless Point-in-Time Count provides county officials and nonprofit organizations with a snapshot of how many people lack housing and where they are spending their nights.
And, finally, a bouquet of restful roses to Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig who, this past week, announced his retirement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Uhrig joined that department 17 years ago and spent most of his career as Solvang’s community services deputy, and is credited for his assistance in creating many long-running programs there. The bouquet also honors his service to the community which will continue with his roles as mayor and musician.