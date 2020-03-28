Roses & Raspberries: Are we living the dream?

The thing about sheltering in place for days is that you get to spend some quality time with only your mind to keep you occupied and/or amused.
For example, after solitary trips to the supermarket, where you are confronted with shelves that look like something out of a disaster movie scene, you get to wondering — why are there so many common market items in such short supply?
We suppose the easy answer is that a lot of folks are scared, in large part because of the coronavirus’ deadly facts, and the fact that it is just human nature to save yourself and your loved ones. How that sometimes translates to a trip to the supermarket apparently is — take everything you need, in as great a quantity as your cart will hold.
Then one is forced to wonder why, when it was obvious that some serious hoarding was taking place, didn’t supermarket decision-makers limit the number of core items a customer can check out?
That happened in some places, but not others. And because this is a roses-or-raspberries Saturday, beautiful flowers to those who have mercy for the shoppers that follow them, and to the truckers who are working furiously in trying conditions to get the food and other supermarket staples to our communities.
Raspberries to those who can’t quite grasp the concept of community, ignore their neighbors’ needs, and keep taking.
***
When this pandemic has run its course, instead of climbing back on the impeachment bandwagon or insisting on probes of a presidential candidate’s son’s dealings with a foreign nation, perhaps someone should launch an investigation into why America, the world leader and trend-setter in all things, was not better prepared for the coronavirus, even though our elected leaders were briefed on pandemics months before COVID-19 showed up.
Earlier this week the United States surpassed China and Italy as the planet’s most-infected nation. Americans are getting sick and dying, and there are not enough medical supplies to handle what has become a full-on crisis.
Raspberries aren’t sour enough for those responsible for this debacle.
***
Many roses to our first responders for staying on the front lines when the gut instinct is to stay hunkered down in a safe place. Our streets are anything but safe at the moment.
The pandemic has forced most everyone else inside, which has provoked a spike in domestic abuse calls, not a situation a police officer or firefighter wants walk into, but they do. Put yourself in their shoes. Think about it.
***
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved an ordinance protecting tenants from eviction, if they are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Roses to board members for their sensitivity, but to be perfectly honest, isn’t just about everyone on the planet affected by the virus? Which, by extrapolation, would include everyone in Santa Barbara County.
Just something to consider as policy makers carve out segments of the population with special protections.
The new rule remains in effect through the duration of the local coronavirus health emergency, or May 31, whichever happens first.
***
OK, we admit it, we vented a bit in this piece, but maybe that’s a good way for folks in the situation we all find ourselves in to release some of the pent-up angst and frustration.
The coronavirus continues to sweep across America and the planet. But like so many illnesses, it will feel like a new lease on life when the worst of it passes. Hang on.
