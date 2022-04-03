We pitch a bouquet of red-stitched white roses to Bob Draper, one of the most prominent figures in Central Coast Little League baseball. After serving as umpire for countless ball games since 1994, the lifelong Santa Maria resident turned in his chest protector and is making a run for Wyoming after retiring from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Draper has been the District 65 Little League Umpire in Chief since 2007, served as umpire in Santa Maria Valley Little League since 1994, and previously coached Little League and Babe Ruth.
An allergen-free ring of roses to Lompoc Unified School District for prioritizing health and wellness with the advent and grand opening of the Cabrillo High School wellness center. As if the teen years weren’t tough enough, the pandemic, supply chain shortage, employment challenges and wars on several continents certainly have increased the need for the “safe, calm space to go when experiencing anxiety or stress.”
Social-emotional learning counselors also lead small group instruction addressing five core social-emotional learning competencies: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, social awareness and relationship skills.
But we also offer a wet raspberry to an education system which fails to inspire Americans to enter the teaching profession. As the 2022 school year commences in late summer, Lompoc Unified School District will be among those welcoming teachers recruited from Europe, Asia and Africa to fill positions Americans won’t, just as farmworkers from other nations fill the void in low-paying agriculture, hospitality and manufacturing.
Shortages aren’t new to education but have been particularly severe since the Great Recession, according to the California Department of Education. The pandemic, an under-appreciation for educators, and costs of living outpacing salaries have added stressors. The 2021-22 state budget contained a historic amount for teacher training, recruitment and retention, but is it too little too late?
A bouquet of Wyandotte feather roses to Righetti High School FFA Poultry Team members Jada Sanchez, Savannah Taylor, Adrena Longoria, Chloe Hightower and Carlos Gonzalez for another great showing. The team took home first place among 22 teams competing at the Modesto Junior College Field Day just one week after taking first at the Merced College Field Day.
Raspberries to the lawn waterers and toilet flushers, bottled water wasters and food wasters who could make life particularly rough as we head into the driest year in 126 of recorded weather history. Though the California Water Commission reports both agricultural and urban use of water have reduced over the past two decades, it may not be enough. Tuesday, state and federal officials signed an agreement to pay farmers to leave fallow 35,000 acres of rice fields in an effort to save water. Less food production should not mean more water for lawns.
And raspberries to the California Department of Water Resources, which announced this week deliveries from the State Water Project will be cut to 5 percent of the initial request. We get that water is in short supply, lawns and car washing and food waste needs to go. But what other agency can sign contracts, then fail to follow through on them year over year without repercussion? Try to sign a contract for a house, car, life you can’t afford. See how it goes when you don’t pay the mortgage because the money’s just not coming in. How many years would you get a by?
A tentative bed of roses to the City of Santa Maria which proposes allocating a significant portion of its federal Community Development Block Grant funds to improve sidewalks, public facilities and a shelter kitchen.
The city is seeking public input on the draft plan (www.cityofsantamaria.org/caper ) that proposes $500,000 for sidewalks and public facilities, $400,000 to upgrade the commercial kitchen at Good Samaritan Shelter, as well as funds for the Community Action Partnership Minor Home Repair Program, Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Meals on Wheels Santa Maria Valley, Catholic Charities, CALM, Santa Maria Family Resource Center, North County Rape Crisis Center and others.
To the City of Lompoc and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, we offer an electrified bouquet of sunny roses for the installation of two solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations. The free chargers located at Lompoc Valley Medical Center are available to the public. That’s two down. With electric and hybrid-electric cars coming online at historic rates, how about placing more chargers throughout town in places the public frequents more regularly? Perhaps study traffic patterns and place them where they’ll most serve to reduce greenhouse gasses by encouraging electric vehicle usage.
And finally, to the 30 Santa Ynez Valley community members who joined the March for Meals, and the 100 additional area seniors and supporters who joined them at the finish line, a bouquet of senior meals for Buellton Senior Center’s senior nutrition program. The march, which raised $7,000, aimed to fill the void left when the national program shifted its focus away from rural areas in favor of urban programs. The Buellton program, which serves 625 seniors throughout the valley, received zero funding from the national program (raspberries to them).