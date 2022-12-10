Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights just doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Roses of condolence and gratitude for their valiant effort to members of local Rotary Clubs doing their darnedest to bring back the community favorite winter holiday tradition.

After two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade was delayed by rain last week, and while rescheduling wasn’t really a viable option, Mother Nature looks to be on target to hit the parade route with the wet stuff again this weekend anyway. The rain is a mixed blessing as water basins are parched, but the community remains starved for the return of communal traditions.

Roses to those community members who were able to pull off their festivities during breaks in the rain. There were miles of smiles and loads of laughter along routes thanks to volunteers and organizers of the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade and Solvang’s Julefest Parade.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags