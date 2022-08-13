This week we offer a bucket of oats and a bouquet of roses to Space Launch Delta 30’s military working horse program, which announced last week it would ride off into the sunset.

The program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section of the squadron. Horses and riders were tasked to patrol the nearly 100,000-acre base, much of which is rugged country. A small, unmanned drone will replace the four-legged defenders while four of the steeds hang up their tack for good. Dakota, a young mustang, will transfer to the United States Marine Corps mountain warfare school.

To Deborah Blow, we offer a rainbow-colored bouquet to represent the official colors of each of the schools in Lompoc Unified School District, where she has agreed to serve as interim superintendent.

