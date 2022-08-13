This week we offer a bucket of oats and a bouquet of roses to Space Launch Delta 30’s military working horse program, which announced last week it would ride off into the sunset.
The program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section of the squadron. Horses and riders were tasked to patrol the nearly 100,000-acre base, much of which is rugged country. A small, unmanned drone will replace the four-legged defenders while four of the steeds hang up their tack for good. Dakota, a young mustang, will transfer to the United States Marine Corps mountain warfare school.
To Deborah Blow, we offer a rainbow-colored bouquet to represent the official colors of each of the schools in Lompoc Unified School District, where she has agreed to serve as interim superintendent.
Blow, who retired in 2020 after a seven-year stint as Orcutt Union School District superintendent, has agreed to fill the post until a new superintendent can be found following the unanticipated departure of Superintendent Trevor McDonald on July 25 and Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla on July 28.
And to the teachers, staff and some 9,200 students who returned to the valley’s high school programs with open arms Aug. 11, we offer roses of Kelly green and gold, burgundy and gold, red and white, purple and gold, and teal and black roses and warm wishes for a safe, productive new academic year.
Roses to the forward-thinking Santa Maria Planning Commission which recently approved the development of an industrial-sized electricity storage facility which could help the community maintain power as the grid fluxes.
In recent years, outages have become more common as the electrical grid faces increased stress. The battery storage facility will be built to discharge up to 10 megawatts of power into the grid in four hours to meet demand during peak periods.
Time will tell whether we’ll be sending roses and ice cream or raspberries and fire extinguishers to Los Padres National Forest officials. They’re developing a plan to alter the forest’s ecology through a massive forest management plan in an effort to curb wildfires and protect life and property.
The agency is seeking public comment on the LPNF Ecological Restoration Project proposed for 235,495 acres in four of the five ranger districts — only Ojai district is excluded. The proposed action, its purpose and need, maps and other information are available on the project webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62369
Ticonderoga-yellow roses to members of Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria-Noontime, Santa Maria Valley Nighttime Kiwanis Club, and Altrusa Golden Valley who sponsored 125 Santa Maria Valley students on a clothes shopping spree in preparation for the first day of school.
Each student was given a gift card to a store which opened its doors early for the students, who were then treated to breakfast donated by Chick-Fil-A. The students also received new backpacks, sponsored by Kia of Santa Maria, full of school supplies. Children were selected based on referrals by Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast as well as Youth and Family Services. Funds were raised by special events held throughout the year including the Kiwanis Santa Maria Barbecue Festival as well as the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen Contest.
Roses to the organizers of myriad events making their COVID-comeback up and down the Central Coast. Last weekend brought out the rockhounds as Orcutt Mineral Society reintroduced its Rainbow of Gems Show in Nipomo. Santa Maria Public Library continues rocking its event calendar offerings, most recently with Drum Tiki class, Hiroshima Remembrance Day, teen gaming, preschool activity time and a full calendar of creative opportunities.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention our own event, and the myriad sponsors, staff and volunteers that are bringing together the Aug. 17 Day of Hope. Watch for teams of volunteers selling the Santa Maria Times throughout the valley to raise money for Mission Hope Cancer Center.
All proceeds from the $1 special issue go to the center, which provides support programs for cancer patients throughout the region. The car parade in support of patients also returns, with lineup by 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria Fairpark. All are welcome to attend, and show off their ride in the free event, and donations are welcome.
Sunday marks the return of Day in the Park, a 35-year-old Waller Park tradition, under the direction of Ed Carcarey and Jamie Flores of Central City Entertainment. From noon until 4 p.m., festivities celebrating the 140-acre public park will include the Zoo to You petting zoo, a kids fun zone from Central Coast Party Factory, and an agility course for canines run by trainers with the Santa Barbara Humane Society.
805 Car Club will put on a car show while Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce organizes the beer and wine tasting. There’ll be live music, more than 50 vendors, food trucks, and a Santa Barbara Humane Society clinic offering free dog vaccination, microchip and flea control, sponsored by Central Coast Truck Center and Community Bank of Santa Maria.