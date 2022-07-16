It was a rollercoaster week on the Central Coast, with some festivities returning to pre-pandemic levels, law enforcement recovering a missing person and stolen goods, and launch success at Vandenberg Space Force Base. We also marked the passing this week of two community leaders.
We begin with a thankful bouquet of blue roses to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office high-tech crime investigators and deputies for their handiwork returning a missing 15-year-old girl to her family this week.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the teen was taken across the Mexican border by a 38-year-old man and his 20-year-old accomplice. The Arizona girl, who was visiting family in Nipomo, was found in Tijuana after the man allegedly posed as a teenager in befriending her on social media over the course of a year. Mexican authorities helped retrieve the girl from Mexico, and the suspects were arrested with help from U.S. Border Patrol and FBI agents as they crossed back into the U.S.
More blue roses to Santa Maria police officers, who arrested two men Tuesday allegedly caught red-handed with eight catalytic converters, narcotics and drug paraphernalia after a high-risk traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle.
Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise throughout the country. Across the Central Coast, more than 1,000 converters were stolen in 2021, and in Santa Maria, more than 160 were reported stolen from September 2021 to March 2022. The auto part required to pass smog inspection is expensive to replace, and has been in short supply for some car models.
Tidy roses to the City of Santa Maria, which has moved into the 21st century with a redesigned online business license application system aimed at streamlining the process for small businesses. The online service is available 24/7 and includes processing updates for applicants in an effort to save them multiple trips to city offices.
For applications, visit the business license tab at the finance department page of www.cityofsantamaria.org.
Origami roses to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which approved nearly $4.4 million in library funding for the next fiscal year. Supervisors approved the agreement with five cities for their municipal libraries to administer eight county branch libraries without the usual discussion about developing a stable ongoing revenue source for library operations that doesn’t involve a general fund contribution.
Funding approved by the board totals a little over $1.5 million for Santa Maria Public Library and its branches in Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos and Cuyama; almost $1.1 million for Goleta Valley Library and its branches in Buellton and Solvang; $524,466 for Lompoc and its Vandenberg Village branch; almost $1.2 million to Santa Barbara and its branches in Montecito and Carpinteria; as well as $147,134 to Carpinteria which the state has certified as a municipal library.
Congratulatory boutonnières to the crews that made possible another successful launch from and booster return to Vandenberg Space Force Base. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 6:39 p.m. Sunday from Space Launch Complex 4 East, carrying a payload of 46 proprietary satellites to provide global interconnectivity.
The reusable booster returned 10 minutes later to the autonomous droneship awaiting its arrival in the Pacific Ocean. With launches a relatively normal occurrence here on the coast, it’s easy to forget how much math, science, planning and downright luck a successful launch requires.
Woolly welcome roses in a bouquet basket lined with local agricultural products to the Santa Barbara County Fair, which returned this week in full form. Hundreds of youth from throughout the region showed and auctioned off the animals they’ve spent oodles of energy, sweat and tears raising for the culminating event of their agricultural projects.
Santa Maria Fairpark was home to the event that reintroduced the traditional concert series, carnival rides and fair food booths for the first time since the pandemic began.
For fear of popping the blimp with thorns, we instead offer a bouquet of Laminaria to the Discovery Channel’s WestShark in honor of its overnight at Santa Maria Airport last weekend. While pressure airships were frequent visitors to the airport in years past, their visits have become more sporadic in recent years.
Santa Maria offers one of the few airports with the space for them to rest on their way up and down the coast. The 128-foot-long, 44-foot-tall blimp, which was on its way to San Diego for Comic-Con and Shark Week, will pass through again July 28.
A colorful bouquet of condolence roses to the family of Meg Smith, a Santa Maria thespian, patron of the arts and philanthropist whose celebration of life was held last week at Santa Maria Country Club.
Smith, 99, passed away June 10. She was well known around town for enthusiastically sharing the smell of greasepaint and the roar of the crowd with the community through Santa Maria Civic Theater, which she and her husband founded. The amateur theater began with performances in the Smith home, and later moved to its permanent location on North McClelland, where it continues to thrive.
And, finally, a condolence bouquet to the family of Cynthia Schur, the first female publisher of the Santa Maria Times, who died Tuesday after a short battle with brain cancer. Schur headed the Times and its sister papers for 16 years, through two owners, until her departure in 2019.
She was an active member of the community, key to the launching of Day of Hope, a joint effort of Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation and the newspapers to raise funds to help patients at Mission Hope Cancer Centers. She served on the Foundation’s board of directors and the California News Publishers Association board, among others.