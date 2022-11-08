In an election week, let’s open with boutonnières and bouquets for the individuals who stepped up, win or lose, to run for a variety of local offices.
Public service has never been tougher than in the 21st Century with all the trappings of modern communication, or miscommunication. While not every candidate is every voter’s cup of tea, each should be recognized for their willingness to put themselves out there for public scrutiny all for the chance at serving their community.
These seats don’t come with fame or fortune, but they provide vital roles for healthy communities.
It seems it's past time for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to take a good, hard look at Valley Christian Academy, which continues to practice sex discrimination in sports.
Raspberries to the school for sacrificing its student-atheletes’ shot at vying for the Coast Valley League Championship with another refusal to face a girl on the football field. VCA athletic director and football coach Pete Fortier said his team would forfeit its Oct. 29 game against Coast Union rather than face the team, which has one female player on its roster.
The decision shorted the student-athletes’ season of play, and left the league with a three-way tie for the championship.
This is the third time in two years the school has refused to face a girl on the football field.
Valley Christian Academy was accused of sex discrimination in the spring of 2021 when it refused to play Cuyama Valley and its lone female squad member. It again refused to play Cuyama’s mixed-gender team in fall ball.
Though this is the 21st Century and Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination, was enacted 50 years ago, it seems VCA continues to discriminate. In 2021, VCA superintendent and lead pastor Joel Mikkelson noted the school’s student handbook states “there is to be no physical contact between boys and girls at Valley Christian Academy.”
While his school may be able to raise an eight-player, all-male team from its tiny population, not all small schools have that privilege. More importantly, girls who want to compete have long-since been welcomed to the playing field in mixed teams, particularly to help fill out rosters on small schools’ teams.
Since 1972, Title IX has prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs, including sports. While VCA is a private school, it plays under the auspices of CIF, which oversees public and private high school athletics in the state, and includes a condition that it must comply with Title IX.
Maybe it’s time for VCA to lose its CIF status until it, like the oversight organization itself, can modernize its view of women’s roles in sport.
In other sports news this week, we offer bouquets of Titleists , Callaways and Mizunos to Arroyo Grande High School Golf Team members who won the Mountain League Championship, the CIF Central Section Team Championship and advanced to the CIF/SCGA Southern California Regionals Golf Championship slated later this month.
Individual champion Bella Gunasayan shot a one-under-par 73 at San Luis Obispo Country Club, where her team scored 407 against runner-up Clovis West. Other individual players advancing to CIF include Annie Heybl of St. Joseph High School and Mackenzie Phelan of Santa Ynez Union High School.
They join two San Luis Obispo High School and one Atascadero High School student-athletes in representing the region.
And sloppy, wet roses to Pioneer Valley High School Water Polo, which Wednesday last week played its first CIF playoff game in school history. The Panthers topped Stockdale for the 7-5 win.
On the news front, we offer roses to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors which on Tuesday unanimously approved reduction of speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads.
The county is taking full advantage of a state law that returned more decision-making power to local jurisdictions. Previously, those limits were set by traffic studies and were based on the average speed of 85 percent of drivers along any given route.
That process was flawed, as speeding simply led to higher speed limits, which were again broken by a majority of drivers, wash, rinse, repeat. Here’s to returning to sane speeds along roadways meant to be shared by motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.
We also offer roses to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for its ongoing support of the broader community. Their most recent generous contributions benefited five Santa Barbara County schools which received more than $60,000 in grants as part of the nonprofit’s Technology in Schools Program.
College, Santa Ynez Valley Union High, Ballard, Delta High and Cuyama Elementary schools each received moneys specifically earmarked for classroom projects, including the purchase of hardware, infrastructure upgrade, and high-tech resources and curriculum supplements.
And, finally, more roses to Chumash Fire Station which this week was honored by the U.S. Forest Service for its ongoing efforts to provide staff, cleaning and operational preparedness for the Figueroa Mountain Forest Service Station.
In addition to providing emergency, medical and disaster response services for the Santa Ynez Reservation, the 22-crew-member Chumash Fire Department also serves as a resource for the greater community, combatting fires and protecting people and property throughout the region.
Through an arrangement with the Forest Service, Chumash fire crews also respond to fires on federal land throughout the county.