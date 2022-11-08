In an election week, let’s open with boutonnières and bouquets for the individuals who stepped up, win or lose, to run for a variety of local offices.

Public service has never been tougher than in the 21st Century with all the trappings of modern communication, or miscommunication. While not every candidate is every voter’s cup of tea, each should be recognized for their willingness to put themselves out there for public scrutiny all for the chance at serving their community.

These seats don’t come with fame or fortune, but they provide vital roles for healthy communities.

