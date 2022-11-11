Elections topped the news this week. To all who invested the energy and time into running for various council, board and committee seats, we offer boutonnières. And to all who won their seats, we offer bouquets of gratitude for the investment of energy, time and tenacity you have committed for years to come in service to your community.
Unofficial winners include: 24th Congressional District Representative Salud Carbajal; 37th Assembly District candidate Gregg Hart; Santa Maria Airport Board candidates Ignacio “Nash” Moreno and Michael B. Clayton; Santa Maria City Council candidates Steven Funkhouser and Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez; Guadalupe City Council candidate Christina Hernandez and unopposed candidates Mayor Ariston Julian and City Treasurer Anna Maria Santillan Michaud; Buellton mayoral candidate Elysia Lewis and council candidates Hudson Hornick and David Silva; Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Obsorne and uncontested council incumbents Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck; as well as uncontested Solvang mayoral candidate Mark L. Infanti and council candidates David Brown and Elizabeth Orona.
On the schools front, unofficial winners include: Santa Barbara County Board candidates Judy Frost and Marybeth Carty; Lompoc Unified School District candidate Nancy Schuler-Jones; Santa Maria High School District board candidates Diana Perez and David E. Baskett; Santa Maria-Bonita School District trustee candidates Ricky Lara; Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District candidates Anna Schryer and Sheri Noble; Cold Spring School district candidates Elke Kane, Jennifer Miller and Michael Marino; College School District candidate Peter Wright; and Guadalupe Union School District candidate Lourdes Ramirez.
Community service district candidates are also due warm welcomes including: Los Alamos CSD candidate Charles Gonzales; and Los Olivos CSD candidates Julie Kennedy, Lisa Bertero Palmer, Greg Parks and Brad A. Ross.
In southern San Luis Obispo County, we also unofficially welcome unofficial winners: Lucia Mar Unified School District candidates Andrea Naemi-Vergne, Colleen Martin, Rozana Maldonado, and Donna Kandel; Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom, uncontested Council Member Kathleen P. Secrest, and candidate James Robert Guthrie; Grover Beach mayoral candidate Karen Bright and council candidates Robert Robert and Daniel Rushing; uncontested Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage and council candidates Mary Ann Reiss and Stacy Inman; and Oceano CSD director candidate Charles Varni.
Many races remain in flux while mail-in ballots and final tallies are tabulated, but we look forward to official welcomes by December when all races should be certified and officially finalized.
Three cheers and boutonnières to voters who turned out to the polls in spite of Mother Nature’s gift of a much-needed rain, or who mailed in their ballots by the Tuesday deadline.
Some communities saw good turnouts via post or person, while others wimped out altogether.
Raspberries to the majority of voters who didn’t bother to cast a ballot, particularly in the elections where their votes count the most - the locals. Less than 20 percent of Guadalupe turned out to cast their votes regarding the school district’s two general obligation bonds, which will have lasting impacts on schools and property owners alike for decades to come.
In Solvang’s District 3, 11 votes separate the two candidates after only 204 of the district’s 756 voters bothered. That’s less than 27 percent of potential voters having their say. In District 4, turnout was nearly 40 percent, but that meant 421 of the neighborhood’s 1,057 residents let their voices be heard in a race separated by 55 votes. Were everyone, or even a majority, of voters to have cast their ballots in local, district, even state and national elections, how might representation change?
Roses to Santa Maria Regional Transit and the City of Santa Maria which this week welcomed the community’s first fully electric, full-size buses. The two electric buses are the first step in SMRT’s transition to becoming carbon free by 2024, 11 years in advance of the California Air Resources Board’s 2035 requirement that new vehicles be free of greenhouse gas emissions.
With the adoption of the City’s 2022-24 budget, the Transit Division is authorized to spend about $22 million in federal and state funding to support the purchase of as many as 15 electric buses. If they stay on schedule, they could become the second city in the nation — after Antelope Valley — to fully electrify its fleet. The transition is expected to save $300,000 annually in fuel and maintenance, and some of the charging costs will be reimbursed under PG&E’s E-Fleet Ready Program.
The city also received more than $200,000 from the state’s Low-Carbon Transportation Operations Program to support the transition.
To Mother Nature, we offer a drought-tolerant bouquet for the three-day storm that dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on most of the Central Coast. Although numerous fender-benders were reported, there were no reports of significant debris flow nor flooding. Though southerly gale-force winds battered some areas, there were no reports of trees down onto homes or roadways.
While we’re thankful for the rain, we certainly need more. Most of the rain soaked into the ground and provided little or no runoff to the area’s reservoirs, including Cachuma Lake which holds at 61,309 acre feet, just shy of 32 percent of capacity. Gibraltar Reservoir stands at 20 percent capacity, and Twitchell Reservoir remains too low to be measured.