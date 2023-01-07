Raspberries to Elks Recreation, Inc., who this week confirmed they will not renew leases for Santa Maria BMX, Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club or The Shack Paintball Field as they move to an event-based business model.
The Hancock College Rodeo Club team, which practiced at the Unocal Events Center off Highway 101 since 2019, has already moved to San Luis Obispo.
The lease decision, discussed during a press conference Wednesday, is a slap in the face to all who believed the organization supports local recreation. It’s particularly hypocritical given they manage 107 acres donated by Unocal Corporation in 1994 and that they advertise themselves as supporters of community recreation.
Elks Recreation reported they informed their leasees in early 2022, giving the organizations a year to relocate their facilities. They have now provided a 90-day extension to Santa Maria BMX and The Shack. The organizations require specialized facilities that have been ideally situated out at the Unocal property with ample parking and no neighbors to disturb. Now they’re homeless.
The organization said it is making the change in an effort to maximize their volunteers’ time, manage costs and liability, and so “as many organizations and businesses as possible can benefit.” Instead, the change excludes specialized activities from access to a facility ideal for events outside the mainstream.
Cutting out local up-and-coming rodeo competitors is a particularly strange move for an organization that focuses on bringing the community a massive pro rodeo event. As if owning horses, trucks, trailers and gear were not already enough of a financial barrier to keep most kids out of rodeo, Elks Recreation has exacerbated that divide by throwing commute costs into the mix for the local team.
Equine event commuting isn’t possible via mass transportation or with fuel-efficient vehicles, and rig-pooling is limited. These student-athletes now have to load up their gear, drive heavy equipment up and down the freeway, and cover the additional gas, oil and tire expenses.
Excluding a cycling organization at a time when the broader community supports an increase in ridership is also untimely. A BMX track isn’t something that can affordably be built on an event-by-event basis. The city used to maintain one at the back of Waller Park, but replaced it with soccer fields in the late 20th Century. Today, Santa Maria BMX provides the only such riding opportunity between Santa Barbara’s Elings Park BMX and Morro Bay’s pump track.
In other news, we offer roses to the public utilities and road maintenance workers who did their darndest this week to keep the lights on and traffic flowing in the face of heavy rainfall. While the forecast for a bomb cyclone may have sounded apocalyptic, the winter front did bring much needed rain to the region.
The storm packed enough potent wind to down trees, tree limbs and power lines across the area. Rain that began Wednesday afternoon and ended early Thursday morning for the most part dropped between 1 and 2 inches over most areas of the county, or about half the amount predicted.
Still, it pushed the amount of rain received countywide to 192% of the normal average for this point in the rain year, which began Sept. 1, according to Santa Barbara County Flood Control District. Santa Maria received 1.44 inches, Lompoc 1.93, Buellton 2.6, Santa Ynez 2.16, Los Alamos 1.54, and Figueroa Mountain 1.75 inches. Gibraltar Dam was among the exceptions, with 4.8 inches and San Marcos Pass, typically a high catchment rate, recorded 3.87 inches.
The return to rainfall counts of previous decades was good news for area reservoirs. Gibraltar Reservoir is now up to nearly 80 percent of its 3,745-acre-foot capacity. Cachuma Lake is up to nearly 33 percent of its 62,747-acre-foot capacity. Twitchell Reservoir still remains too low to measure.
Those hoping for a drying out period will have to wait for at least a week, and maybe longer, as the extended forecast calls for more rain through the middle of January.
Welcome back roses to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which has returned to the Lompoc shelter location. Pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other pet services Fridays through Mondays. The service expansion efforts include installation of kiosks to access the animal services website and staff member access during the new, weekend-focused hours. Future expansion phases include rebuilding the volunteer program and expanding the foster program.
And on the cuddly front, teensy tiny welcome bouquets to Romeo Jay Lizama and Natalia Munoz, the first babies born this year at Marian Regional Medical Center and Lompoc Valley Medical Center, respectively.