It’s been a rough go these recent weeks with news of mass shootings increasing across the nation, and shootings and murders right here at home seeming never ending.
Decade after decade of platitudes by talking heads in leadership have made no change in the tragic events.
This past week, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors rose to the challenge of addressing gun violence by blathering meaningless proclamations calling for a Gun Violence Awareness Day and encouraging people to wear orange for two days. The effort earns the board a thorny pile of unwashed raspberries.
Assault weapons remain available to 18-year-olds, mental illness and stressors that result in violence remain unaddressed, socio-emotional skills remain undeveloped, and a seemingly growing proportion of our citizenry seems to think pulling the trigger is the answer to every slight and challenge, so, you know, Wear. Orange. For. Two. Days.
While the proclamation noted, among other tragedies, that the county still mourns the May 23, 2014 fatal Isla Vista mass shooting, the words do nothing to address much more recent acts of gun violence which have become all to frequent.
Santa Maria alone has racked up multiple shootings, including three fatal, in the first half of this year. While gang members shoot each other and parties end in violence, bystanders are also taking it in the teeth.
A pregnant woman was injured in a shooting between rival gangs in Santa Maria on March 12. On April 23, a 61-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found dead inside his vehicle. Neighbors had heard shots fired hours earlier, but noone had reported them. Has the sounds of shots fired in the city limits become so normalized that residents no longer bother to call them in?
All that said, we do extend a long-stem white rose to Board Chair/3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann for playing the role of umpire during a meeting filled with animosity. She nipped public comment in the bud after several AMR and County Fire employees took potshots at each other. The board was slated to discuss issues to be considered as it puts out a request for proposals for its ambulance services contract.
The week wasn’t all bad, however, and there’s been plenty to celebrate.
A festive collection of yippee ki-yay and yeehaw to the 79th Elks Rodeo and Parade as it returns in full glory this weekend after a two-year, COVID-19-induced hiatus. Professional rodeo athletes and performers are giving their all at the Unocal Event Center this weekend during the Elks Recreation event that serves as one of the largest fund-raising events in the valley.
We toss tasseled mortarboards festooned with blue and gold roses in honor of the roughly 1,500 students who graduated from Hancock College last week, the largest graduating class in the school’s 102-year history. The class of 2022 received more than 2,000 degrees combined across 101 different fields of study. The class also includes one of the highest number of transfer students to four-year universities.
That higher education doesn’t come free for most, and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation once again stepped up to the plate in a big way to help. There weren’t enough roses in all the flower shops in the county this week to properly honor them as they presented more than $7.7 million in college and vocational scholarships to 2,139 students last week.
And in honor of other wishes made true, we offer bouquets of smiles watered by grateful tears to Karen and Jared Bailey, Santa Maria Physical Therapy Group and Santa Maria Golf Club who, along with the 140 participants in the 11th Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament raised more than $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties recently.
They have inspired others to join the cause, including their own daughter, Paige Bailey. With her Make-A-Wish Club at Righetti High School, she also ran a successful dessert auction for the cause.
Local high school athletes made their own dreams come true with hard work and determination this season. To them, we offer bouquets: Righetti sophomore Kendra Daniels made the high jump final and teammate Riley Allen competed in the 100-meter dash at the CIF State Track and Field Championship; Nipomo High School softball won the CIF Central Section Division 5 Championship then took out No. 1 seed Capistrano Valley Christian at CIF State SoCal Div. 5 Regional semifinal playoff.
And while our society celebrates the victors, the simple fact is this: not everyone is a winner every single day, and sometimes second place deserves boutonnieres and high-fives. Such is the case for Righetti High School baseball which last weekend, fell 10-1 to Stockdale at the CIF Central Section Division I baseball championship.
Their run earned them a No. 4 seed in the CIF State SoCal Div. 2 Regional, but they fell 8-4 to Lake Balboa Birmingham, the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division runner-up.