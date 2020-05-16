Roses & Raspberries: Fireworks, bear antics and heroes

It probably doesn’t require much imagination to understand that this will not be your typical Central Coast summer. COVID-19 has changed just about everything.
Among the casualties is the annual Independence Day fireworks show in Santa Maria — a decision that compels us to award both raspberries and roses. Other traditions that have fallen to the bug are the Elks Rodeo and Strawberry Festival.
Raspberries because it means the coronavirus has spoiled another American tradition, so the virus earns bitter fruit. Roses because it seems likely California is on the cusp of yet another long drought episode, and bone-dry vegetation can really do without sparks from errant fireworks.
Oh well.
***
Wildlife apparently didn’t get the memo about sheltering in place to avoid the coronavirus.
A California black bear tipping the scales at about 300 pounds was captured and released by wildlife authorities earlier this week after roaming around a Lompoc neighborhood.
State Fish and Wildlife Department officers found the bear wandering around, used a dart gun to sedate the creature, but had to add more sleep juice, which allowed officers to transport the bear back into the wild.
No harm, no foul.
Things turned out differently in the southeastern Tennessee woods a week ago when four bears broke into a cabin, scared the occupants into making a run for it, then ransacked the place, enjoying the campers’ food and beer. Parteeee!
Local police managed to shoo the bears off the property, but the raiders took their stolen goodies with them.
Again, no harm, no foul.
Roses to law enforcement officials for protecting both the humans and the bears.
***
It’s now official. Monday is the start of the 2020 high-fire season throughout Santa Barbara County.
What that means is that all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction will be suspended, according to County Fire officials. It also means local fire departments will be muscling up in preparation for yet another frightening episode of waiting for a monster wildfire. As if the coronavirus wasn’t enough to worry about.
Department officials are reminding everyone who lives, works and plays in Santa Barbara County to be extra careful about fire safety, especially when traveling through or staying in backcountry areas. Residents are advised to maintain cleared areas around their property’s structures, and review their wildfire action plan. You can get details by going to: www.sbcfire.com
We will award pre-emptive roses to wildfire first responders, who will almost surely have their hands full for the next few months.
***
Anyone who matriculated through the wonderful programs at the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club over the past four decades — and that would include many thousands of local residents — know Bill Libbon.
Bill worked there for 40 years, became the organization’s director, recently retired and now will have a new elementary school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District bearing his name, which is officially William Libbon.
Bill is a local product from the get-go. He attended Alvin, Robert Bruce and Oakley schools, then El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College. His travel credentials include a bachelor's degree from Long Beach State, then he came back home to work at the Boys Club when it was on West Main Street.
For Bill it has always been all about the kids, and he spent his entire career helping young boys and girls and their families in the Santa Maria Valley.
Bravo Bill Libbon, and enjoy a bouquet of roses from us!
