A waterfall of Special Olympics Red and Special Olympics Gray roses to the family of Richard “Dick” Blankenburg of Arroyo Grande, who died Jan. 28 at the age of 86.

The former editor and publisher of the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder was an active community volunteer and led the charge in advocating for people with special needs.

In 1969, he and his wife, Maxine Blankenburg, spearheaded the establishment of Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County after their son, Rick, became one of the first Special Olympics athletes in the state. He was also very active with the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, Jaycees and Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival.

