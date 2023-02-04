A waterfall of Special Olympics Red and Special Olympics Gray roses to the family of Richard “Dick” Blankenburg of Arroyo Grande, who died Jan. 28 at the age of 86.
The former editor and publisher of the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder was an active community volunteer and led the charge in advocating for people with special needs.
In 1969, he and his wife, Maxine Blankenburg, spearheaded the establishment of Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County after their son, Rick, became one of the first Special Olympics athletes in the state. He was also very active with the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, Jaycees and Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival.
Dick had a long history in the news business. He earned his degree in journalism from the University of Southern California where he served as business manager of the Daily Trojan his senior year. He had quickly risen to the rank of editor at the La Habra Star by 1959 when his father, long-time publisher Rick Blankenburg, took ownership of the Pismo Times, Grover City Press and Arroyo Grande Valley Herald Recorder.
Young Dick was called upon to serve as editor of the Arroyo Grande publication. Dick’s brother, Kent Blankenburg, ran the presses.
After a hiatus to serve in the Army’s communication operations in Karlsruhe, Germany, Rick returned to the family business where the three papers eventually consolidated into one.
While Kent kept the presses running, Rick kept the content focused on community news with heavy coverage of city councils, schools, sports, community happenings and military service announcements. In the years leading up to his retirement, it was not unusual for Rick to swing into the layout room to wax pages alongside his editors, reporters and photographers, and give the paper a final once-over before sending them to be plated for the press.
When the Blankenburgs retired in 1998, they sold the family business to the company that owned the Santa Maria Times. The Times-Press-Recorder continued publication until 2016.
As these winter days begin to grow brighter and spring heads our way, we offer a bouquet of milkweed to visiting Western monarch butterflies which appear to be bouncing back this season. The statewide overwintering population nearly bottomed out at fewer than 2,000 in 2020. The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation this week announced this winter’s count turned up nearly 350,000 of the fluttery friends.
While the number is considerably higher than the 2021 count of nearly 250,000, it still pales in comparison to the more than 1.2 million tallied in 1997. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties accounted for the highest number of overwintering butterflies with combined total of more than 130,000 with the highest concentrations at two private parcels in Santa Barbara County and the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove in San Luis Obispo County.
We offer a bucket filled with soaps, chamois and shampoo to Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade volunteers who assisted in clean-up efforts in Orcutt last week. The brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, deployed volunteers and heavy equipment to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. The group helped remove debris, replace damaged drywall and insulation, dug out silt from homes and helped restore yards damaged along Parkland Drive in Orcutt.
To the Foodbank donors who made possible the purchase of property for the construction of Sharehouse, we offer full bowls and full bellies. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced it reached its $20 million goal, which will allow it to purchase and develop a Goleta property where 57,000 square feet of storage space and up to 20,000 square feet of office space are planned. The nonprofit’s Santa Maria warehouse, which will remain in service, has long stored resources needed in the South County.
The drive was funded through individual contributions, private and public sources as well as government funds. The foodbank received large donations from the La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation; Riley and Susan Bechtel Foundation; Balay Ko Foundation, California Department of Social Services and the Patricia and Paul Bragg Foundation.
Roses to the people of the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as the Small Business Administration, which this week opened a disaster recovery and local assistance center on the Hancock College campus. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for a minimum of two weeks to provide resources to area residents who were impacted by last month’s storms.
Those who have suffered storm-related damage to their homes can register with FEMA before the deadline, which is March 16. People are able to register onsite, online with disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Spanish, ASL and Mixteco interpreter services will be present at the recovery center.