Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday.

Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, was found not-guilty of accessory after the fact.

While the outcome brought no joy to the Smart family, nor the return of their daughter, the jury members who stayed the course are to be commended for their service.

