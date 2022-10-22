Bouquets of roses to each of the jurors who endured weeks of testimony including often gruesome details in the trials of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores which came to a close Tuesday.
Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared in May 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, was found not-guilty of accessory after the fact.
While the outcome brought no joy to the Smart family, nor the return of their daughter, the jury members who stayed the course are to be commended for their service.
Also to be commended for much-lighter-hearted service: Heather Kunkle, Central Coast Jet Center CEO Chris Kunkle, Santa Maria Airport, members of the AirFest organizing committee and the pilots and presenters who brought back Central Coast AirFest with a bang last weekend.
The high-octane performances by military jet demo teams and aerobatic pros were well received by on-site fans of all ages.
A bouquet of thanks, too, to the organizers and sponsors of the 10th Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down held last weekend at Santa Maria Fairpark. Geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans, the event offered opportunities to receive various support services including healthcare screenings, employment assistance, crisis counseling as well as physical goods including clothing, blankets, boots and toiletries.
On the political front, we offer boutonnières this week to each of the Santa Barbara County supervisors who stood up to speakers to back up the practices of local law enforcement.
Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the county to stop communicating and cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Supervisors said they supported much of what the speakers said, but believed the Sheriff’s Office is striking a balance between respecting the immigrant inmates, complying with state laws and removing the most serious criminal elements from the streets.
While we support a free country and understand the history of immigration and its importance to the well-being of this nation, we also believe living here comes with certain responsibilities including causing no harm to others.
Chief Custody Deputy Vincent Wasilewski explained that only inmates charged with certain crimes are reported to ICE, which then makes its own determination regarding who will be detained by them. Sheriff Bill Brown said those collected by ICE usually have lengthy records of very serious crimes which are mostly committed against other immigrants.
Of the six transferred in 2021, charges included assault with force, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, auto theft, shoplifting, theft of personal property, and receiving stolen property. Two of those inmates had been in custody six times and one had been incarcerated four times.
4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson went further saying, “To ask law enforcement to ignore another agency that’s a partner is absurd.”
Indeed. And to expect to be able to move to another country, whether legally or not, then wreak mayhem without threat of repercussions is equally absurd.
Santa Maria City Council could take a lesson in leadership from the county supervisors. To the council, we offer raspberries for failing to prioritize requests for grant funds and kicking the decision back down to the Block Grants Advisory Committee.
That committee will now be left to decide which of seven requests totaling $1.6 million will be allocated out of what is expected to be $1 million in CDBG funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
On that note, we extend a rose to Jason Telander, chief executive officer of VTC Enterprises, who was the only grant applicant on hand at the meeting.
VTC has requested $200,594 for accessibility improvement to sidewalks and ramps used by people with disabilities. Raspberries to the other half dozen applicants who, together, requested another $1.4 million from the program, but couldn’t be bothered to represent their causes.
On a much lighter note, we offer a welcome bouquet to rap icon Ice Cube, who will perform at the Elks Events Center (tonight) at “Welcome to the 805,” an all-ages event organized by Righetti High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran Pablo Ramos.
Ice Cube, formerly a member of the ground-breaking rap group N.W.A., has served as a role model, particularly to young Black men, in his rise from a challenging upbringing through success in music, film and business careers.
He will be joined in the event by special guests Xzibit and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
And, finally, we offer a bouquet to Mike and Linda Cordero, who were named 2022 Celebrate Philanthropy Honorees this week. The Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Maria Times honor them for their decades of service to northern Santa Barbara County.
Mike served as a police officer for 39 years before his retirement, but never left public service as he jumped on various boards and served as a Santa Maria City Council member.
Linda has served for more than 50 years in the Santa Maria Bonita School District, first as a teacher and currently as a board member. The Cordero family energy has spilled into committee and board service for various organizations including Santa Maria Elks, North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, North County United Way of Santa Barbara County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, North Santa Barbara County Women’s Fund, and Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County, among others.