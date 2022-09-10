Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption.

Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last Saturday’s Free Family Swim Day at Paul Nelson Pool. The timely event included music and splash time while the city’s temps rose toward its peak of 94 on Sunday. Lompoc reached 91 Sunday while New Cuyama held of until Tuesday to reach 107. Santa Ynez took home whining rights with their three straight days at 108 before dropping to 104 Tuesday.

Roses and electric bill savings to utility customers who took heed this week and cut back on their energy consumption in an effort to keep the multi-state electrical grid up and running. For nine consecutive days, the California Independent System Operator asked sweltering Californians cut back during critical hours to avoid rolling blackouts.

