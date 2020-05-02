Roses & Raspberries: Helpers, critters and smoke

It’s interesting to observe how, in times of crisis and high anxiety, humans tend to go back to the future. A local case in point:
The folks at Buellton Garage have set up a large pantry shelf outside their shop, asking friends, neighbors and passersby to contribute items to fill the shelves. Just like back in the day.
It’s mostly provisions, non-perishable food, paper products and household items we all need and use at home, but stuff often hard to come by during a pandemic lockdown.
A sign on the Buellton Garage door says it all: “Take what you need, leave what you can. Be blessed.”
The Garage team earns the first batch of Saturday roses for showing true, back-to-our-roots community spirit.
***
This next item may be neither roses nor raspberries-worthy, but it’s a cute story.
A California black bear the size of two NFL linebackers wandered through downtown Solvang last weekend. It was a mid-evening visit, so the streets were fairly empty. Solvang residents tend to retire early.
Still, it turned into a law enforcement event once the bear settled into a comfy spot behind a shop. Sheriff’s deputies established a safe perimeter, CHP officers diverted traffic so state wildlife officials could tranquilize the bear just a little, which compelled the creature to leave its comfy spot, cross Alisal Road onto the Santa Ynez Mission property, then waddle into the brush on a hillside. Game officials later found the sleepy giant, administered more happy juice, waited an appropriate amount of time, then gave the bear a road trip deep into Los Padres National Forest.
OK, roses to first responders who opted for humane treatment of a potentially dangerous wild animal. Remember, all creatures great and small …
***
Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested kids may be able to get back to regular schooling sometime this summer.
Maybe “regular” is the wrong word to use. Educators say schools may actually never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic. At least until the virus is defeated, school may be shortened to three days a week, with desks separated a safe distance. Gyms and other large rooms could turn into teaching auditoriums.
Arrival and departure times could be staggered, with kids entering through one door and later exiting through a different door. The purpose is to keep the youngsters apart, avoid touching. Good luck with that.
And, of course, everyone will have numerous hand-washing sessions.
After weeks of home schooling, we loved one mom’s response: “I can’t take it anymore!”
The pandemic is shaping a new world, Whether that’s good or bad remains to be seen, so we’ll hold off on the roses/raspberries options.
***
Here’s an interesting pandemic factoid: There is a surprisingly low rate of smokers among coronavirus hospitalizations.
Researchers aren’t sure why, but a few reckon nicotine could be reducing the intensity of cytokine storms, the over-reaction of the body's immune system that seems to be the cause of the most severe coronavirus symptoms. Others believe nicotine prevents the virus from entering smokers’ cells.
We have our own theory, and it is that only a very small percentage of Americans are cigarette smokers, and the 85 percent who are not smokers can’t stand to be around people blowing clouds of stinky carcinogens into their space. The result is instant social distancing, keeping germs from smokers and nonsmokers many feet apart.
Roses to smokers who get it that so many people can’t tolerate side-stream cigarette smoke, and keep their distance. Raspberries to smokers who don’t seem to care.
