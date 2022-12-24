We’ve got nothing but roses this holiday week as the community bustled to shops, gatherings and volunteer opportunities to celebrate unique traditions. It’s been an exciting season after a two-year drought in elbow-rubbing experiences.

Bouquets of LED light strands to the countless residents and businesses who brought light to the darkest days of the year with their festive decor. From parade routes to country lanes, store fronts to alleyways, folks got into the festival of light spirit this season.

From rooftop, inflatable grinches and santas to windows set aglow by Chanukah menorahs, crèches to Kwanzaa candles, the holiday spirit ran high this year. It may not be too late to cruise the neighborhoods, or head straight for contest winners’ displays to take in the best of the best.

