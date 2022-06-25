Ridiculous raspberries to the four motorcyclists who treated Santa Barbara County search and rescue services like DoorDash delivery drivers after roaring into the wilderness, getting lost, and running out of food and water.
The riders began their trek along Sierra Madre Road, but decided to take trails which led them into San Rafael Wilderness, a violation of federal law. After dark, they activated their SOS beacon, which resulted in the deployment of an air support unit helicopter and crew.
The off-road riders accepted food and water and a map, but declined any further service. We hope the county charges these riders for the service provided, and that they are prosecuted for violating the very act intended to protect these last wild areas.
The latter will be up to Chris Stubbs who has been named supervisor of Los Padres National Forest. We offer him a welcoming boutonniere for his recent full-time appointment to the post he’s filled as interim since November.
From the forest headquarters based in Solvang, the Santa Barbara resident will oversee the massive forest’s five districts which stretch 220 miles from mid-Monterey County into Los Angeles County and include 10 congressionally designated wilderness areas. During his 30 years of federal service, Stubbs has also worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the National Parks Service.
We offer both roses and raspberries to Santa Maria City Council this week as it set aside $140 million of its 2022-24 budget for projects ranging from a new 19-acre sports complex to the expansion of Fire Station 1.
The budget calls for the addition of 36 full-time city employees and funding for 151 approved projects including $22.8 million to transition the city bus fleet to electric vehicles, $15 million for road maintenance, $8.8 million for the sports complex development across Depot Street from Minami Center, $7.5 million for fire services facilities, and $1 million for police body and vehicle cameras.
While we offer roses for the investment in roads, staffing, public safety, recreation and more, we also buzz some raspberries to the council for failing to adopt Spanish translation services at its meetings. Translation services in a community home to so many Spanish-speaking residents could tear down at least one major barrier to participating in the governing process. Council member Carlos Escobedo and Gloria Soto dissented on the budget vote over the issue.
We advance roses to the volunteers who step up to fill various seats now open on boards and commissions throughout Santa Maria. The city seeks five volunteers for its 15-member Block Grants Advisory Committee which helps determine how federal Community Development Block Grant money is spent. The city also seeks three members for its Library Board of Trustees, which sets the library rules and regulations and advises the council on library matters. Applications for all open positions are available at cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/portal/
Speaking of library, boutonnières to Santa Maria Public Library for the addition of its first-ever pre-teen book club. The free Next Chapter Book Club welcomes readers ages 8 to 12 to meet monthly to read and discuss selected books, and feed their bookworm obsession.
To Genevieve Siwabessy, we offer welcoming roses as she takes on the role of associate superintendent and vice president of student services at Hancock College. She most recently served as dean of students and support programs for Cuesta College. She was among four finalists for the Hancock position.
Congratulatory boutonnières to the 42 Santa Maria Fire Department employees who celebrated graduations or promotions with the first such ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. When the six-person Fire Academy Class of 2022 was set to graduate, they took the opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the entire department over the past two years, including responding to more than 21,000 calls for service
On the business front, we offer roses to the Santa Barbara Foundation for its ongoing support of the community, this time with the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. The $2,500 grants, available to microbusinesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions, will be awarded on a rolling basis until all funds are expended. Eligibility, guidelines and links to grant applications can be reached at www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/microbusiness-grant-guidelines/.
And finally, we offer a farewell bouquet to Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, the senior enlisted leader of Vandenberg Space Force Base, who will retire later this month after more than a quarter century of service. Most recently, he served as the principal adviser to Space Launch Delta 30’s commander on all issues affecting airmen, guardians and civilians, including 3,700 personnel contained in 12 squadrons and 19 Delta staffing agencies.