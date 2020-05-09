Roses & Raspberries: Looking into holes, reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes it feels like we’re a gerbil on the exercise wheel, running as fast as we can, going nowhere.

Here we are at the start of the great economic reopening, and we wonder if we aren’t just propelling ourselves back to the spot where this all began. Only time will tell.

We will begin this Saturday edition with a bucket of raspberries, but without any certainty of who or what should be the unlucky recipient.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled a controlled reopening of businesses, but almost in the same breath points out that state government will enter the next budget cycle at least $54 billion in the red, the worst budget deficit since the Great Recession.

The big budget gap is a result of COVID-19 restrictions forcing commerce to a virtual halt. Income and retail sale taxes are governments’ big revenue providers, and when those two take a hit, the state takes a hit.

California does have some backup money, a rainy-day fund of about $16 billion, which even math-challenged folks can see is far short of the $54 billion-plus deficit.

Roses to Californians who see this for what it is — a state government in trouble, forcing reductions in programs and services, and the very real potential for even higher taxes.