Roses & Raspberries: Making the right decisions

A few more random thoughts on this roses-and-raspberries Saturday in the midst of a global pandemic:
***
Most of us seem to be adjusting to staying at home, but most of us also want to get our lives back on track. That’s certainly true for those whose jobs have been placed on hold or eliminated.
Sitting around in your PJs trying to figure out what to do next really makes a person appreciate the so-called rat race, which is now on indefinite hold. Staring at a clock on the wall whose hands are barely moving provokes instant anxiety.
But we truly have to wait this virus out, because as an unknown author once said, “It is better to be alone than in bad company.”
And remember what your mom said about patience being a virtue.
***
Bad times bring out the best in most people, especially Americans. For example, a collaboration of engineers and health professionals from the Cottage Hospital system are producing face shields and other gear to be used by care providers in local hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients.
By now, most of us know what intubations are all about, and the powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) the special team is producing helps with that, and other procedures commonly used to save the lives of those infected.
The PAPR is a complex piece of equipment with a fan in the helmet that pulls air from the room and runs it through a HEPA filter to remove more than 99 percent of airborne pathogens, and thus protecting a care provider from contracting an air-borne disease.
Roses to the innovators and the tireless group of men and women who need such innovations to stay on the job.
***
The nation’s jobless numbers have skyrocketed out of sight, President Trump is lobbying for a quick restart of the economy, and citizens are marching to insist on businesses reopening, getting them back to their jobs.
We can’t imagine a reasonable argument against such emotions. It seems evident that many Americans are willing to risk their lives and the lives of others to somehow recapture what they had before the pandemic exploded on us.
But then comes the reality check. The first coronavirus case was reported in Washington state on Jan. 20, and just a couple of days ago showed more than 650,000 known infections and more than 31,000 deaths. The cold, hard fact is the virus is now everywhere, which means that a return to that pre-virus lifestyle we enjoyed so much could have a nuclear impact on society.
What will it be, roses for those who stay put, or for those who want to open things up?
***
Does it bother you to go into a supermarket and see shoppers not wearing protective masks or keeping a safe distance from other shoppers?
It certainly bothers store workers, whose role in this pandemic crisis is essentially as first responders, performing tasks for the benefit of others. Sure, they are being paid when many of us are not, but those paychecks come with a potentially deadly risk.
Raspberries to everyone who fails to recognize the risk to themselves and to others by not following simple guidelines designed to save lives.
***
Finally, here is some wisdom from four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson:
“Life is often compared to a marathon, but I think it is more like being a sprinter. Long stretches of hard work punctuated by brief moments in which we are given the opportunity to perform our best.”
Now is the time to perform our best.
