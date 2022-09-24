A huge bouquet of rain-drenched roses to Mother Nature for bringing to the Central Coast the first measurable rain in nine months. After a blistering heat wave that spanned nearly two weeks, the region was cooled Monday and Tuesday by the last-blast-of-summer rainstorm.

Storm totals ranged from 2.2 inches at Lompoc City Hall to zero in Cuyama. The largest volumes fell in the typical pattern of San Marcos Pass, Refugio Pass and Figueroa Mountain. Temperatures rose again this week, and there is no rain in the short-range forecast.

A peaceful bouquet of roses to the late Dan Blough who, this week, was posthumously honored with a street naming. Landowner Steve Zimmerman requested a street in his uncompleted development be renamed from Hickok Drive to Dan Blough Drive in honor of the long-time developer, contractor, Santa Barbara County planning commissioner, real estate broker and philanthropist. Blough died Feb. 19 at the age of 68. The street inside the Betteravia Plaza subdivision is the last project he had approved by the city.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags