Roses & Raspberries: Nothing sweet in real world

As much as it pains us to say this, today looks like a mostly sour-fruit day. As in a lot of raspberries to be handed out.

The first razzie goes to the person or persons who launched a cruel hoax on local school officials at mid-week by circulating a text message on social media about four cases of coronavirus, including a rumor that two of the cases were afflicting students at Santa Maria High School.

School officials were quick to react, countering that there are no cases of the virus reported in any local schools our in the county in general.

That doesn’t mean local health officials aren’t on high alert. In fact, pretty much everyone in California is on notice, considering Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state-of-emergency declaration, mostly in response to virus cases and a fatality in Northern California. Los Angeles officials made a similar declaration for that city.

Pranksters who pull these kinds of disinformation stunts apparently have never experienced a widespread, pervasive panic outbreak, the kind that can endanger people.

Bottom line — spreading false rumors is dangerous, and anything but funny.

***