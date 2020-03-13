Roses & Raspberries: Prime time for helping neighbors

Recent storms remind us how nice it is to have a home with a good roof. It also reminds us that too many members of our communities don’t have that luxury we take for granted.

There are a lot of those people.

A preliminary report on the annual Point in Time homeless count pinpointed 1,897 homeless people in Santa Barbara County, 5 percent higher that the 2019 count.

The final report is due later this year after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development goes over the numbers, but they’re not likely to change the much.

More than 1,200 of those homeless are classified as unsheltered, which means their “roofs” are bridges, bushes and cardboard boxes. Think about it.

The data include 90 families with children under the age of 18, actually about 20 percent fewer than last year’s count. But half the people classified as unsheltered lived in their vehicles, which is slightly better than a bush.

More than 500 of the homeless are living in communities from the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Maria.

Roses to the people who persevere under daunting conditions. Raspberries to policy makers who aren’t solving this problem.

***