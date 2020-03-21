Roses & Raspberries: Reaching to those in need

As life seems to be hurling highly-infectious raspberries at us, this is a good time to stop and smell the roses.

In fact, the artists’ renderings we’ve all seen of the actual coronavirus look a bit like a raspberry with a bad attitude, don’t you think?

The first batch of roses goes to North County Lions Clubs, whose members had planned to collect eyeglasses today as part of the sixth annual Lions Eyes Across California campaign, but had to cancel the event because of the coronavirus.

Lions Clubs International recently celebrated its first century in operation, and the annual eyeglass collections have been an integral part of club chapters for years.

But while you can't drop off your donations today, the collection and recycling of used eyeglasses actually take place all year round, with collection boxes located throughout Santa Maria, including most Mechanics Banks locations, the Walmart Optical Department, and many local eye doctors’ offices.

And if you donate old glasses, you might also consider bringing along any extra non-perishable foods in your cupboard. The Lions Clubs are dovetailing the effort to meet the need for eyeglasses with helping to feed our hungry neighbors.