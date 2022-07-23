Raspberries to the City of Santa Maria, which has denied residents the ability to redeem their state-mandated recycling deposits on bottles and cans.

This week, the City Council rejected a permit for a buy-back center to be placed in the Foods Co. parking lot. Such centers were run in two other grocery store parking lots in the city until 2019. Since then, Santa Maria residents have had no buy-back center within city limits.

Up stepped an enterprise with a business plan that would help put that deposit back in customers’ pockets, but the Planning Commission thrice has denied the permit. On this fourth attempt, this time directly with the council, the effort was denied based on council members’ stated concerns about the location and traffic flow.

