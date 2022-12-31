Bouquets of toilet paper to Caltrans, which announced the reopening of the Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Area in both directions of US 101 just in time for the holiday travel season.

The only rest stop along 101 from its southern terminus in Los Angeles to the Camp Robert rest areas north of San Miguel had been closed for 18 months for a $5.5 million wastewater system improvement project. The rest stop north of San Miguel has also been closed since autumn 2021, leaving the route’s travelers to depend upon local businesses for their personal business.

The bouquet comes with a side of stinky raspberries, though, in answer to the state’s habit of concurrent, long-term closures of its only two rest stops along the route.

