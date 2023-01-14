The clear winners of this week’s rose distribution are the emergency responders, public works professionals and utilities workers who dug deep to keep roads open, culverts clear, the lights on and storm casualties low through an epic winter storm cycle.
The state was hit with a historic deluge Monday into Tuesday leading to mass evacuations, flooding streets and swelling waterways which swept a 5-year-old Paso Robles boy out of his mother’s arms.
Tens of thousands of people statewide lost power, and most schools closed Tuesday. Streets and highways transformed into gushing rivers, trees toppled, mud slid and vehicles and homes alike dropped into sinkholes.
Five years to the day after a winter storm sent a deadly debris flow through Montecito, evacuations were ordered in the area and nearby Carpinteria as the storm system dumped as much as 17 inches of rain in the mountains. Fire departments throughout the county on Monday alone responded to more than 200 calls for service and made five water rescues.
Welcome roses to an infant born amidst a swollen Santa Ynez River, and roses of gratitude to the emergency responders who rescued the trio of parents and baby. Lompoc Fire personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of North H Street to investigate black smoke, but came upon a woman, assisted by her husband, giving birth surrounded by flowing water in the riverbed.
We offer bouquets of dry socks to Lompoc Police, Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue personnel who among many other calls also responded to rescue three people and their dog trapped on an island in the midst of rushing water about 40 yards from the west bank east of Riverbend Park. One accepted the help, while two preferred to fend for themselves and refused service.
Raspberries to the folks who put emergency service responders at risk as a result of their own risky decisions. County Fire personnel earned another bouquet of towels and warming blankets after rescuing a person who was swept away while attempting to drive a vehicle across a creek in the 1000 block of Alisos Avenue in Santa Ynez.
CalTrans frontline workers earned their safety-orange roses this week trying to keep up with flooding, mudslides and washouts along numerous state routes. Highway 154 was completely closed by a rock and mud slide, and northbound Highway 101 was closed in Gaviota after another rock and mud slide. Other highways closed due to slides included 33, 144, 150, 166 and 192.
Local public works teams also had their hands full directing traffic away from flooding or rock slides on Black Road, Rosemary Road and Stowell Road in Santa Maria, Woodmere, Ivory Drive, Kenneth Avenue, Dickenson Street and Harmony Lane in Orcutt.
Figueroa Mountain Road and both ends of Old Coast Highway at Highway 101 were closed. Alisal Road in Solvang was also closed, as were Foxen Canyon Road, South Suey Road and Palisade Drive as well as East Jones Street at South Bradley Road and Palmer Road near Los Alamos.
Even sawyers got into the mix. Buckets of chain oil to the teams that cleared downed trees from public rights of way across the region, including the downed tree that closed Bonita School Road.
PG&E crews earned baby-blue rose bouquets for their efforts in spite of heavy winds and pounding rain. The company reported 80 outages affecting more than 12,700 customers in this region Monday alone. While the outages were inconvenient to many, there’s no doubt the men and women working the lines in spite of the weather earned badges of honor.
And roses to the teachers, parents and students alike impacted by the closure of schools throughout the region. Orcutt Union School District released students early Monday, and Santa Barbara County Education Office urged all schools to close Tuesday. Cal Poly called it for two days while Hancock and Cuesta colleges also shuttered for a day.
And finally, welcome back roses to Solvang City Council Member Robert Clarke, who Thursday was appointed to fill the seat left vacant when Mark Infanti won an uncontested mayoral race. Clarke lost the race to retain his own seat by 11 votes, but was among four people who applied to serve the final two years in that seat. Roses as well to the other applicants who put themselves out there: Denise El Amin, V. Louise Smith, and Jack Williams.
Raspberries to newly elected Solvang City Council Member Elizabeth Orona, who showed poor sportsmanship in her lack of greeting to her former opponent. While Clarke took the seat next to her, she neither offered a hand of welcome nor looked his way. Indeed, when their first council meeting concluded, neither gave each other the time of day. This could be a long two years ahead for the Solvang Council if these two can’t let bygones be bygones.