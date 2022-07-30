A farewell bouquet of roses to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel, who retired last weekend after a lifetime of service to the community.

Prior to entering the field of law, Staffel, who earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and political science, was a sportswriter for the Lompoc Record, sister paper to the Santa Maria Times. He went on to study law, run Moomau & Staffel Law Firm, and was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, where he served two terms as the 4th District supervisor beginning in 1992.

In 1998, then-Gov. Pete Wilson appointed Staffel to the Superior Court, where he has spent the majority of his 24 years handling a civil department with assignments including trials, family law, and probate calendars.

