This week we offer roses to both the teachers and the trustees at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District as they struggle to implement the newly state-mandated ethnic studies course while protecting health education. The district is considering integrating health education, which includes sex education, into physical education classes to make room for the state requirement.
Neither the health education nor physical education teachers are thrilled about the suggestion, but the district reports students struggled to get in all local, state and university requirements lined up for their limited time on campus before the addition of the new course. Both courses are important to developing healthy, well-rounded, educated citizens.
Integration of sex education into the district’s health classes was a hard-fought battle. For 13 years, the district debated whether to offer sex education in the valley’s public high schools. Prior to integrating reproductive health in 1997, Santa Maria was teen birthrate hot spot at more than double the state’s average. (“Debate re-ignites on when, if ever, to teach about sex,” Santa Maria Times, Sept. 12, 1997, A1)
In 1994, the latest available data reported by the state before the district’s decision, 33.1 of every 1,000 female teens gave birth in California. That rate was 73.6 in Santa Maria.
According to a 2021 California Department of Public Health report, the average statewide adolescent (ages 10-19) birthrate averaged over three years from 2016-2018 was 12. Santa Barbara County was slightly higher at 18 which put it fifteenth highest in the state. No local zip code data was readily available.
In other news, we offer raspberries to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for refusing to carry on with its review of the renewal application for Diablo Canyon Power Plant. It was the company which initially paused the application review, so they should be allowed to get the ball rolling again as the needs of the state shift.
Pacific Gas & Electric initially submitted its application to renew the operating licenses for the Unit 1 and Unit 2 reactors in November 2009, more than five years before the licenses were due to expire. In 2011, PG&E asked the NRC to delay the renew, and in 2016 asked them to suspend it. In 2018, the company completely withdrew the application as it began downshifting toward a planned 2025 shutdown of the plant.
But the increased consumer draw on the electric grid is quickly outpacing implementation of new power plants including wind and solar energy producers. Recent mandates to replace various gas-powered engines with electric, shifts from natural gas to electric in homes, and a general increase in electricity consumption will soon outpace production.
With that in mind, the Gov. Gavin Newsom administration petitioned the U.S. Department of Energy to support efforts to extend the life of the local nuclear power plant ... PG&E also began shifting back to an up-and-running long-range strategy for the plant, and seeks the federal review.
Bouquets of wheels, trucks and decks to the teens, teacher and recreation community which made possible the opening of the long-awaited Nipomo Skatepark as early as the end of February. For the sake of bowl longevity, San Luis Obispo County this week asked skaters to curb their enthusiasm long enough for the grout to dry completely and the construction fences to come down before shredding.
The effort 30 years in the making got its first big push with the adoption of the contentious 2012 Nipomo Community Park Master Plan. That plan called for construction of either a swimming pool or skate park in the space next to the library and adjacent to West Tefft Street. A lawsuit by other locals keen on keeping the space in its natural state delayed progress until the court set aside the complaint in 2016.
That’s when Mesa Middle School teacher Tom Slater and student-skaters coordinated lobbying, development and fund-raising efforts. The students also participated in community workshops to help the county design the 10,000-square-foot facility which was designed to include three quarter-pipes, one with a window, as well as two bowls, two grind ledges, a hubba ledge, a stacked ledge, hand rails, steps, a flat bar and banks.
It will also include picnic tables, prefabricated restrooms and its own parking lot off Orchard Road, which will be extended past West Tefft Street to become the new entrance to that side of Nipomo Community Park.
Roses to longtime Santa Maria City employee Teresa Machado, who was recognized for her years of service. Santa Maria City Council members voted to officially change the name of Chapel Street Plaza to Teresa Machado Plaza in honor of her 39 years in various city departments. She worked for Recreation and Parks, the City Manager's Office and the Utilities Department before returning to Recreation and Parks to wrap up her career.
Boutonnières all around for some 40 volunteers who turned out Wednesday in Santa Maria to help with the county’s annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count. Beginning at 5 a.m., volunteers fanned out to search for unhoused individuals, observe them, and make notes about their activities. They also distributed goodie bags.
And, we present a bouquet of condolences to the family of legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby who died Wednesday night. The 81-year-old Santa Ynez resident and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee led a storied professional career including co-founding The Byrds as well as Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. Locally, he supported nonprofits and schools with fundraising performances for organizations including Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri-Counties, Solvang’s Let There Be Music and Arts Outreach, and Pasadena’s Walden School.