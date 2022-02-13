We can’t wet raspberry enough against fatal crimes in Santa Maria, which again have taken the life of a juvenile. A 17-year-old young man from Santa Maria was killed last week in a midnight shooting in the Town Center parking structure. Why parents of teenagers are allowing them to hang out at midnight in the parking lot of a closed mall is beyond us, and why people continue to kill each other is unfathomable.
We offer a tank of aqua-blue roses for Orcutt Junior High School’s partnership with Gravity Water to benefit a school in northwest Vietnam. The school in our land of plenty aspires to raise $2,500 by April to fund a 3,500-liter, clean-water system for its sister school, Cốc Ly Secondary School in the village of Bắc Hà, Vietnam. The Lao Cai province, where the school is located, is one of the two poorest provinces in the country.
While we understand there is a severe shortage of substitute teachers nationwide, raspberries to Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s mandate that “specific staff” could be directed to fill teaching vacancies. This is precisely why teachers have unions, and our teachers have negotiated contracts which preclude them from performing extra duties outside their assigned roles, particularly during their prep time.
Many teachers take their jobs home with them, prepare for their school days well beyond school days, grade papers into the nights long after students have turned in. A union is only as good as it contract, and employers are only as good as their word.
A celebratory bouquet of roses goes to Los Amigos de Guadalupe, the organization that has overseen the near-complete, multi-year renovation of Guadalupe’s LeRoy Park & Community Center. In addition to a refurbished gymnasium, the project includes three barbecue areas, three playground areas and new restrooms.
LeRoy Park, established in 1871, is the oldest park in Santa Barbara County and was showing its age. Friends CEO Tom Brandeberry, also rose-worthy, said he hopes the community’s use of the park and facilities will increase with the renovation. The city awaits an influx of federal funds to provide another $1.7 million to the project for expansion of the community center and construction of an amphitheater.
And a welcoming bouquet of roses to Alejandra Enciso Medina, a lifelong Guadalupe resident and Hancock College trustee who will take over as executive director for Los Amigos de Guadalupe on Feb. 22 when Brandeberry retires.
School news rounds out this week’s column with roses not only to William “Franky” Caldeira, the newly appointed member of Lompoc Unified School District's board of education, but to the other applicants to this volunteer position: Christopher Braxton, John Galisky, and Sean Reilly.
School board members volunteer their time on what has, particularly over the course of the past two years, become a thankless job. They receive the ire of the community while doing their best to serve the students of that community using a tax-funded, limited-budget system.