This week we clean out the florist’s shop again with our distribution of roses, not the least of which go to the nearly 300 volunteers who showed up for Serve Santa Maria, and Pastor Carl Nielsen of Bethel Lutheran Church who rallied the forces.
The round of community projects saw volunteers removing graffiti, painting a playground, pulling weeds in parks, and helping seniors with cleanup of their private properties. The next action day is already in the works. To sign up for the Aug. 20 event or for further information, visit www.servesantamaria.com
Roses to the Palmerston family who are walking the talk with the proposed development of an affordable housing complex on property surrounding the home of The Children’s House Montessori School.
Robin and David Palmerston closed the school last year upon their retirement after 39 years operating the beloved program. The Palmerstons have stated they hoped another program like theirs would move onto the site, and have advocated for more childcare opportunities, particularly as part of new housing developments. It appears that once completed, the 60-unit facility with units ranging from studios to 3-bedroom apartments will be consistent with their advocacy.
On that note, we cast a bouquet in the direction of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors which this week moved toward spending $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand and support infant and toddler care. It will also seek city participation and matching funds from foundations.
First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission reports 64 percent of the county’s 71,940 children younger than 12 need childcare at some point during any given week. The need for the infant to 3-year-old bracket (9,667 children) far outpaces the existing 1,627 spaces, and costs ranging from $6,000 to $30,720 per year pose their own difficulties.
Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety already has risen to the challenge of providing more supervised activities for the teen set. Roses to them for coordinating Pop Ups in the Park, drop-in activities in Acquistapace and Veterans Memorial parks, every Tuesday and Thursday in May. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., teens are welcome to take part in crafting activities, play sports from baseball and shot put to codeball and croquet. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
More roses for Santa Barbara County officials and St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, who wrapped up permits granting public use of the commercial kitchen at the Los Olivos church. The kitchen, located in the parish hall adjacent to the chapel, was designed to serve as a hub for programs addressing local and countywide food insecurity. The permit allows the space to be used for meal preparation for those in need as well as serving cottage food ventures.
High-flying roses to Santa Maria’s own Triple Threat All-Star cheer squad as they compete this weekend in the D2 Summit competition in Orlando, Florida. Their spot in the Little League World Series of the tumbling, acrobatic, team athletic event was earned with a winning score of 97.1 of a possible 100 at the USA Nationals in Anaheim last month. Coaches Kali Williams, Alyssa Diaz and Annette Munoz lead the team of Ricel Bowker, Jessica Ortega, Lilly Hutton, Addi Olivares, Kristina Williams and Ashley Roepke.
And congratulatory roses to 2023 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Joanna Hendrix of Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in Orcutt. Employed by the County Education Office for 21 years, Hendrix works with deaf and hard-of-hearing preschool, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students from the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas.
Sheltered roses to the City of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County, and Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County for their partnership to offer down payment assistance loans to North County homebuyers for the first time in over a decade. The Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Loan Program helps families of four with a combined income of $100,050 or less purchase their first home in Santa Barbara County.
Funding of the 30-year, deferred down payment loan of 20 percent of the home purchase price, up to $100,00, comes from CalHome and the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program, and state grants awarded to the Housing Trust Fund by California Department of Housing and Community Development, Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria. In addition, Santa Maria will use Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program funds for closing cost support up to $5,000 for eligible borrowers.