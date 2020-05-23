Roses & Raspberries: Sharing, helping, miracles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We launched this Saturday roses-and/or-raspberries feature last year, the idea being that so many things good and not-so-good go virtually unnoticed, so perhaps acknowledging the sweet and sour would be invigorating.

Actually, it’s a lot more fun to hand out roses than it is the pucker-up fruit. That’s why week in and week out, the Saturday editorial is heavily weighted in favor of highlighting the innate goodness in our communities.

We won’t break the pattern today.

The first batch of red beauties goes to the city of Solvang and the People Helping People organization in the Santa Ynez Valley, which have joined hands with Valley restaurants to help supply meals for local senior citizens in a tight bind when it comes to food security.

It’s called the Great Plates Delivered program, which has received federal and state funding, and is designed to deliver three hot meals a day to individuals and couples 65 and older, and adults 60-64 who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing difficulty accessing meals while staying at home.

At the same time, the program supports Valley restaurants and other food providers, including jobless ag workers. Restaurants are being contracted with to prepare meals for seniors in need.