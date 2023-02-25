A hefty bouquet of gold, blue, burgundy, red, and yellow roses wrapped in black ribbon to Lompoc native Julian Araujo, who has earned himself a home in Spain as the newest member of FC Barcelona. The right-back soccer star, who has spent his entire professional career with LA Galaxy, signed a permanent deal with the Spanish super club last week.

Araujo, now 21, spent two years at Lompoc High School before attending Barcelona’s youth academy in Arizona. He then signed a pro deal with the Galaxy, debuting for their second-division team. He was quickly called up to Major League Soccer squad where he made back-to-back MLS All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022.

While it wasn’t the season ender they’d hoped for, we still offer navy and white nosegays wrapped in gray ribbon to each member of the No. 1-seed Orcutt Academy Girls’ Basketball Team. After a 25-5 season, the Warriors fell to No. 4 Tehachapi in this week’s semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division Playoffs. The Warriors (26-1) outscored the Spartans in a 65-61 nail-biter that saw three Warriors in double figures: Laura LaMonte (22 points, 6 rebounds); Elizabeth Johnson with a double-double (21 points, 16 rebounds); and Riley Walden (18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals).

