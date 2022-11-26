In this age of free video games on phone screens, a seemingly endless supply of games streaming online, not to mention game consoles that provide countless games in the comfort of a gamer’s own home, we offer a bouquet of health points and extra lives to Rudy and Tracy Ruiz as they celebrate the opening of their arcade in the Town Center mall.
The Santa Maria couple figured out how to Tetris 25 novelty pinball machines, a photo booth, crane games and aisles of iconic arcade games into the space that formerly housed a skate park. Their hope: to bring back the family-friendly, social gathering place known as the video arcade.
The expansion is right next door to the family’s five-year-old World 1-1 Games shop. While the store will continue offering retro games, action figures, anime figures, wall scrolls, Funko Pops and Loungefly bags, the Ruiz family of six hopes the arcade will serve as a fun, safe gathering place for area youth, for first dates or growing families, even oldsters attempting once again to earn the high scores on their favorite vintage games with the pleasure of good company only a community can provide.
Speaking of community, roses to volunteers who came together to make sure no one was left hungry this week of harvest celebration. Some 130 volunteers joined together to serve a feast to hundreds of locals during the Central Coast Rescue Mission’s 23rd Thanksgiving banquet. The CARE Turkey Giveaway continued for its 14th year as Hancock College provided 74 single-parent students with a turkey and other Thanksgiving meal items. These topped a series of wins for community partnerships striving to provide for all.
Bouquets of new running shoes to members of the Pioneer Valley Cross Country Team who recorded their own win in the annals of school history. They’re going to need new treads next season after clocking miles to edge out Lompoc for the CIF Central Section Division 3 title.
Junior Juan Santiago led the team with an 8th place finish at Woodward Park in Fresno, tied on the clock with 9th place finisher and teammate Aidan Burke, and Luis Campos Delgado took 10th less than one second behind them. Bryan Guillen finished 28th less than a minute later to round out the team points that led to a team finish of 102 over Lompoc’s 128.
In other team recognition this week, we offer boutonnières of arctostaphylos rudis and Vandenberg Monkeyflower to the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron cultural resource management team. They were awarded the 2021 Gen. Thomas D. White Environmental Award for their outstanding achievements in successfully sustaining mission readiness through innovative and cost-effective environmental management strategies.
The Thomas D. White Environmental Awards recognizes installations in the Department of the Air Force who conduct the best or most improved environmental programs in various categories, and the teams and individuals that contribute the most to environmental efforts each year.
The 30th’s team is responsible for monitoring and maintaining the national-park-like ecology of the base which includes more than 100,000 acres of mountains, valleys, dunes, and badlands, one of the most diverse and well-preserved groups of cultural resources in the Department of Defense including 1,674 archaeological sites, five named Chumash villages, 14 rock art sites, as well as 228 Cold-War era and other historical buildings and structures. The environmental section also plays a critical role in protecting the wildlife on the installation, such as the snowy plover.
The federal government stepped up on another front this past week as well: putting its money where its mouth is in supporting its quest for a carbon-free future. The Biden administration announced preliminary approval to spend up to $1.1 billion to help keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant running beyond its previously scheduled 2025 retirement. California’s only nuclear power plant was chosen in the first round of funding for the administration’s new $6 billion civil nuclear credit program.
While, like all energy production facilities, nuclear power has its downfalls, it also provides about 20 percent of electricity in the U.S., or about half the nation’s carbon-free energy. The largest federal investment in saving financially distressed nuclear reactors is particularly timely given the drive toward an electric future. We’ll need more power to keep the lights on, and cars, buses, even semis charged and running as the state continues to transition to solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.
Though the week was full of roses, it seems that into each week some raspberries must fall. This week, it was a reckless motorist and a disproportionate penalty system.
It seems the driver of a Lamborghini was trying to match their speed not with the limit sign, but with the highway number Sunday as they were clocked at 152 mph on Highway 154 west of the Highway 246 roundabout. The CHP officer who made the stop in the trouble area issued a citation for misdemeanor reckless driving. If convicted, the driver, who was not named, could face up to 90 days in jail or fined $145 to $1,000 or both.
That kind of cash penalty placed on someone driving a half-million-dollar vehicle is nothing short of a joke. Even if impounded, someone who can afford to drive this race car will hardly see the impound fee a financial deterrent. Only jail time might cool their jets. It’s time to fix the penalty system so the fines for the rich are as painful as the fines for the rest of us.