'Tis the season of giving, light, loving and so many local organizations are reflecting that in their actions.

Among them, we offer roses to Central Coast Rescue Mission, which this week fed hundreds at its annual Christmas banquet. More than 100 volunteers descended on the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building to welcome folks to a hot meal and additional services.

The mission said it was prepared to serve about 1,200 meals as attendees lined up well before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. The mission also rounded up more than 600 toys to disperse, surpassing the goals it had set for itself.

