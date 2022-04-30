Raspberries to the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters who this past week delayed construction of a 140-unit housing complex in Santa Maria on questionable grounds. We don’t know what their true intent was, but their claimed concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions and potential use of out-of-area tradesfolk just don’t ring true to us.
Delaying such a housing project also counters their own recent, highly publicized state rallies in support of affordable housing. While of course we support working wages, skilled tradespeople, safe working conditions and measures that protect the living environment of a community, its hypocritical for a negotiating unit known for system-wide book signing to cry foul on the basis of greenhouse gas emissions.
Their 280-page, last-minute written appeal to the Santa Maria Planning Commission this week resulted in a delay in that body’s issuance of a conditional use permit for Park Edge Apartments, proposed at the corner of Miller Street and Santa Maria Way.
While the organization that represents 60,000 carpenters in five western states cited concerns about environmental impacts of potentially importing workers, there has been no indication that local trade workers would not be used. While it’s true the project is being developed by a Los Angeles-based developer, it’s also true that company is already using local resources as it has in other projects throughout Santa Maria Valley. The Park Edge project already employs Santa Maria-based Urban Planning Concepts, Bethel Engineering and a local landscape architect.
Roses to Federal Aviation Administration officials who earlier this month revoked the private pilot’s license of an Olympic snowboarder and social media thrill seeker for intentionally crashing an airplane in the San Rafael Wilderness near Manzana Schoolhouse east of Los Olivos. The order states the pilot “demonstrated a lack of care, judgement and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash.”
Raspberries to the man who pulled the stunt, the social media platform that encourages such risk taking, and a society which increasingly rewards tomfoolery with views, likes, clicks and monetary gain.
Congratulatory roses to Santa Ynez residents Kathie and Mike Gordon who were named honorary chairpersons for the 33rd Annual California Winemasters event in Burbank. The Gordons, with partners, operate the Toscana Restaurant Group which includes eateries in Brentwood, Beverly Hills and Santa Ynez Valley. The benefit for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation honors the couple’s 30-plus years of dedication to the restaurant industry.
Hi-tech, lightning-fast roses to forward-thinking community leaders, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast who recently have held workshops and provide presentations on long-term plans for broadband access countywide.
Santa Maria began its push nearly five years ago by adding fiber optic cables during existing repair efforts, slowly building to a main broadband loop extending from Betteravia Road at Skyway Drive to Miller Street, north to Main Street and on Blosser Road. Local medical and educational professionals noted the increasing importance of access to technology in this increasingly internet-connected era, and the project partners aim to level the playing field by bringing broadband internet access to all.