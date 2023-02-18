Roses to the City of Santa Maria, which announced last week it will continue a policy of providing Spanish language translation of City Council meetings upon request.

While the demand has been low, city staff reports the cost of the initial eight-month trial period has been low and benefits high. Given the U.S. Census reports 65 percent of Santa Maria residents speak Spanish in their homes, providing multi-lingual services can only serve to boost resident participation in local government.

The city has provided translation services through a roster of qualified interpreters on city staff who present at meetings and who can provide services upon request. Residents can, and are encouraged to, sign up in advance on the city’s website. The city also has been using YouTube’s translation services for recorded meetings which are also fully transcribed in Spanish.

