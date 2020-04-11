Roses & Raspberries: The need for roses is huge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We like the idea that folks around the nation are bringing some joy into their lives and the lives of others by going back in time a few months and re-lighting their Christmas decorations.

There is something truly spirit-boosting about driving or walking through a neighborhood and seeing happy lights in front windows and sparkling LED icicles dangling from eaves.

It’s a small thing, but living through a crisis sort of puts new emphasis on the small things that make a person feel good.

Roses to those sharing the spirit of the season, long after the actual season has come and gone. And it makes a strong case for holiday lights throughout the year.

***

A big batch of roses also to the signal-callers at Marian Regional Medical Center for ringing the tower bells every noontime to acknowledge the tireless efforts of first responders in this coronavirus pandemic.

In this era, “first responders” means more than police officers, firefighters and EMT personnel. It also refers to all essential employees, from restaurant staff and grocery store employees to the many other people who are working to care for local communities, many doing so at considerable risk to themselves.