Roses & Raspberries: The need for roses is huge

We like the idea that folks around the nation are bringing some joy into their lives and the lives of others by going back in time a few months and re-lighting their Christmas decorations.
There is something truly spirit-boosting about driving or walking through a neighborhood and seeing happy lights in front windows and sparkling LED icicles dangling from eaves.
It’s a small thing, but living through a crisis sort of puts new emphasis on the small things that make a person feel good.
Roses to those sharing the spirit of the season, long after the actual season has come and gone. And it makes a strong case for holiday lights throughout the year.
***
A big batch of roses also to the signal-callers at Marian Regional Medical Center for ringing the tower bells every noontime to acknowledge the tireless efforts of first responders in this coronavirus pandemic.
In this era, “first responders” means more than police officers, firefighters and EMT personnel. It also refers to all essential employees, from restaurant staff and grocery store employees to the many other people who are working to care for local communities, many doing so at considerable risk to themselves.
Marian’s ringing the bells are part of the hospital’s “Hurrahs for Heroes” endeavor that was recently initiated to thank all front-line employees for their dedication during this crisis.
Bravo! And keep up the good work.
***
We saw a T-shirt the other day with an eye-catching message: “You don’t scare me. I have three daughters.”
It could have said “three sons” or “three teenagers” but three daughters is somehow more amusing — and very much to the point for moms and dads sequestered at home with kids and no school classes to attend.
Many parent groups have cropped up with ideas about how to stay sane in such an environment. Locally, parents are organizing scavenger hunts, and this day before Easter offers the perfect opportunity to make the hunts all about finding brightly-colored boiled eggs.
A solid Bravo! And roses to the parents tasked with keeping bouncing-off-the-walls children occupied during this period of mandated staying at home. And good luck.
***
The COVID-19 scourge is bringing out the best in our communities’ first responders, and that includes the men and women manning the battle lines at local hospitals.
Now, various groups have organized to thank and support medical personnel for their dedication and bravery. Going heads-up with a killer virus cannot be pleasant in any way.
Roses to a national sandwich shop franchise in Lompoc, which this week sent more than a dozen trays of sandwiches and cookies to Lompoc Valley Medical Center employees. The food was accompanied by signs of thanks and encouragement, and balloons.
In fact, we could fill this space thanking local restaurants and other shuttered businesses for thinking beyond themselves to help the helpers.
Private citizens can help by making donations of official personal protective equipment that will go to health-care workers. Handmade protective masks for nonpatient-contact staff members are also needed.
This is how real communities pull together to get things done.
***
It’s difficult to imagine that tomorrow is one of the planet’s major religious holidays. And it’s also hard to imagine a previous Easter during which mankind was faced with this level of challenge.
We can imagine that many Christians will come together virtually — despite safe-distancing and no-large-gatherings rules — to celebrate, and to pray for the safety of everyone.
