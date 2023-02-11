We issue raspberries to Santa Barbara County planning commissioners who allowed two new cannabis projects at the expense of local residents’ water security and local food production.
The commission voted to allow a proposed Cuyama Valley cannabis operation to continue through planning stages after requiring it to provide one-to-one water offsets. Water offsets involve one grower paying another agricultural operation in the same area to fallow enough land to reduce its water use by the amount the new grower will use.
The proposed pull of 19.71 acre feet of water per year from the Cuyama Valley Groundwater Basin for cannabis cultivation and landscaping could grow a lot of food. While we applaud the county’s intent to preserve groundwater in the basin, the fact remains it is one of the most severely over-drafted basins in the state, with the amount of water being extracted exceeding the amount flowing in by 30% to 50%. And while cannabis has its place, no drug — recreational or medicinal — can replace a healthy diet made possible by agricultural food production.
The commission also ignored the water concerns of resident neighbors to a proposed 17.4-acre cannabis cultivation project on Cat Canyon Road near Long Canyon. Though the concerns about adequacy of water in the area based on boots-on-the-ground experience gave the commission pause, they relied on data provided by a hydrogeologist to approve the project.
Neighbors who spoke said they face losing everything if their wells go dry and noted very-low volume wells with yields from 1 gallon to 7 gallons per minute. The hydrogeologist indicated the project wells would produce 32 gallons per minute, and suspected low-yields at neighboring wells could be due to age, shallowness, or small diameters.
Only Chair and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke seemed to take neighbors’ concerns seriously. He asked that the project description include a clause that would require the developer to reduce pumping or take other action if neighbors’ wells went dry. County Planning and Development Director Travis Seawards advised against the clause, saying such a move made him “a little nervous.”
There was also some rose-worthy news on the planning front. We offer blue and gold boutonnières to Santa Maria planning commissioners who quickly approved a senior housing complex on Barcellus Avenue east of South Miller Street.
The project is nearly identical to a development approved for the parcel in 2016 but never completed. Five three-story, 35-foot-tall buildings will house 79 rental units — 27 deed restricted as affordable senior housing — as well as a manager’s unit. The plan also calls for a two-story clubhouse with a fitness center and community kitchen, outdoor recreation areas including a bocce ball and lawn bowling court, and 85 parking spaces — 36 more than required by city code.
In sad news this week, we offer a bouquet of condolence roses to the family of 14-year-old Lompoc resident Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona, whose body was found by two kayakers in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc Sunday. Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau used rapid DNA testing to identify the teen.
Lompoc Police Sgt. Jorge Magana said Corona was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 28. He and two other individuals had begun walking back to the city when their vehicle became stuck in the mud on the far west end of the city. When the three disagreed upon which route to take, two continued walking east and arrived home safely. Corona was last seen walking north.
In news that lifted our spirits, we offer roses to all the community members who pulled together in a time of need last month as 46 residents (10 families) were displaced by the historic storm Jan. 9.
Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian said once word got out that 17 people had sheltered in an auditorium that night, and others were in need of help for recovery, several agencies stepped in including Smooth, Inc.; Department of Social Services; Foodbank of Santa Barbara County; Los Amigos de Guadalupe; Waste Management, and Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church.
The support efforts continue. Masatani Market and Knights of Columbus are organizing a barbecue fundraiser for the Pioneer Street recovery effort with funds going to Family Services Agency which is helping impacted families. The Feb. 18 barbecue is set to serve 500 people in LeRoy Park between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In the ongoing news about life after what we hope is post-peak COVID-19, we offer welcome back roses to Lompoc Civic Theatre which returned this week for the first time since the global pandemic shut down everything fun in 2020. A new French renaissance comedy, “The Revolutionist,” will play at Lompoc Wine Factory through Sunday (Feb. 12). For more information, visit http://lct.lbee.com/