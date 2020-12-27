Sunday Doonesbury Dec 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Sunday Doonesbury Dec 20, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: COVID vaccine Dec 12, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Directions Dec 20, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Merry Christmas Dec 23, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: COVID Relief Dec 24, 2020 Editorial Guest Editorial: The CDC must extend the order halting evictions Dec 19, 2020 The CDC must extend the order halting evictions — and Congress needs to step up and provide critical financial relief to tenants, landlords, and homeowners. Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Security Dec 26, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Scrooge Updated Dec 22, 2020