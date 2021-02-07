Sunday Doonesbury Feb 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Guest Commentary: Those previously infected with COVID-19 should delay getting a vaccination Jan 31, 2021 Guest Commentary - Evidence points to past COVID-19 infections producing strong immune responses which looks to be as effective as a vaccine. Editorial Guest Editorial: There’s no moral high ground in canceling Keystone XL alone Feb 4, 2021 Guest Editorial - There’s no moral high ground in canceling Keystone XL alone. Editorial Editorial Cartoon: GameStop Jan 31, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Mask up Feb 3, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: No thanks Updated Feb 5, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Menace Feb 4, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Dodgeball Updated Feb 2, 2021 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Raining Feb 3, 2021