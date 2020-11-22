Sunday Doonesbury Nov 22, 2020 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Opinion Commentary Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Focus Nov 13, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Vaccine Updated Nov 19, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Fake! Nov 12, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Pretending Nov 15, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Turkey Nov 18, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Peeling Nov 21, 2020 Editorial Sunday Doonesbury Updated Nov 15, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Vaccine maze Nov 20, 2020 Editorial Editorial Cartoon: Christmas spirit Nov 15, 2020