Hunter Jameson: A time to celebrate life

In most years the latter weeks of January bring the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., and the Walk for Life in Santa Maria. This year the coronavirus cancelled Santa Maria’s gathering, and limited the March for Life to a small representative group whose march was set for online viewing at 9 a.m. PST Friday, Jan. 29.
Such annual events celebrate life, the unalienable right given by our Creator that is listed first in our Constitution, a right all of us reading these words enjoy.
These celebrations focus on honoring and protecting lives in their early stages. The earliest is the time in which we begin to be created in God’s image — the miraculous 40 weeks of a baby’s growth in the womb — when a single cell blossoms into 2 trillion cells.
It is a miracle all of us living on earth have undergone. At three weeks after conception, our hearts began to beat. At seven to eight weeks, all our major organs were established. At 13 to 16 weeks, we could squint our eyes, make a fist, and do somersaults inside our mother’s womb. At 24 weeks, we could hear and recognize voices, and if we were born prematurely we could with today’s marvelous medical advances have a fair chance of surviving.
Tragically, too many have been denied the gift of life we have been given. The calamitous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in January 48 years ago legalized abortion on demand throughout the full duration of pregnancy, while allowing states to make some limits on it in the third trimester.
Since 1973, abortion in America has sentenced to death 62 million innocent children — babies who could not possibly have committed any crime. Israel and Judah fell under God’s judgment after sacrificing thousands of children to the pagan gods Molech and Baal. Can America hope to escape judgment for sacrificing millions unless we stop and repent of this dark evil?
Fortunately, amid this darkness, there is light. In Santa Maria one group helping mothers-to-be distraught by an unexpected pregnancy choose life for their babies is the CareNet pregnancy and resource center. It provides all its services without charge, starting with pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds of pre-born babies.
CareNet offers confidential, compassionate support before, during, and after pregnancies to all mothers (dads, too!) in all situations and from all income levels through its parenting classes. Along with the classes, CareNet can supply baby diapers and clothes. It also has after-abortion support available.
CareNet, 201 S. Miller, Suite 101, (805) 928-9285, www.carenetsm.com, is a Christian, donor-supported organization that serves people of all faiths (or none). Other area pregnancy resource centers are Life Line in Grover Beach, (805) 481-4987, and the Pregnancy and Parenting Support Center in Lompoc, (805) 735-2353.
Hunter Jameson is a Santa Maria resident.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!