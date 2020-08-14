Letter to the Editor: Calling for personal responsibility

Calling for personal responsibility
The group Black Lives Matter has been a major news story this year. Leaders state they oppose the suppression of Black people which on the surface is a worthy and noble position. They have organized and supported the large protests which turned into violent riots across the country destroying and burning public and private property.
After watching videos of mostly White BLM protesters screaming obscenities at Black police officers, and seeing the annual statistics of thousands of Black-on-Black shootings in Chicago and other big cities with no objection by BLM officials, it is evidenced they are not concerned with all Black lives. To better understand what the group is about, go to their web page and see what they believe and how they propose to improve Black lives.
On the web page BLM states they are a global network fighting for collective freedom, believe in community, are unapologetically Black, support LGBTQIA+ rights. They are focused on racial injustice, police brutality, criminal injustice, Black immigration, economic Injustice, environmental injustice, access to healthcare, education, voting suppress, and are anti-nuclear family.
Missing from the website is any reference to personal responsibility for one’s life, developing self-discipline, staying off drugs and alcohol, staying out of gangs, not breaking the law and getting a criminal record, setting goals, staying in school and getting an education or skill, and persevering no matter how hard it gets.
All of these items are the racially unbiased core for success regardless of who we are or where we come from. It is a requirement of free people. BLM is against the nuclear family of mothers and fathers living together raising their children, which makes no sense unless you understand the founders of the BLM movement are actually Marxists.
There are a lot of flowery ideological slogans by BLM but the basic element for improving Black lives in America is missing. Unless personal responsibility is included as a requirement, the BLM movement will not help anyone and will just divide our country and make the situation worse. Obviously BLM is about power and control.
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!