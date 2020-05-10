Letter to the Editor: What will they call our generation?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What will they call our generation?

On Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor was attacked and 2,403 Americans died. Within weeks, thousands of young American men and woman left homes and jobs to join the military. Within months, factories were built or converted to produce goods to support the war effort.

The average American experienced limits on consumer goods and restrictions on many aspects of “normal life.” After four long years the United States won the war. For their ingenuity and sacrifice we refer to those who lived during WWII as The Greatest Generation.

The world is again in crisis, this time because of a pandemic. So far over 60,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Industry is again being asked to adapt to win this war. Average Americans are again being asked to change their lives to fight an enemy that brings death, not on foreign soil, but in our own neighborhoods. We can see that people are growing weary of following social distancing.

Sometimes being patriotic doesn’t look very exciting. My father was a Pearl Harbor survivor and during WWII he received two commendations. The one he valued most he earned when his battalion was stationed on a South Pacific island where they experienced months of boredom punctuated by periods of aerial assault.