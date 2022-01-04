2020 surprise, 2021 frustration, 2022 uncertainty
The year of 2020 was full of surprises. In January Donald Trump looked like a shoe-in to be reelected, by Nov. 3, Joe Biden would be President. A hint in February there may be a virus in China and we should be thinking about it. By Spring it had a name, and people all over the world were dying of it. By March, it still looked like 2020 could be a good year, then the roof fell in. For the rest of the year business, government, schools, closed and many more deaths.
What a surprise 2020 was.
The frustration and anger of 2021 can't be overstated. By January we had a vaccine for what was now COVID-19, although half our population didn't want to take it. So by Fall more people in America had died of COVID-19 in 2021 than 2020! By summer, Joe Biden was not the dynamic guy we hoped for, he looked and acted old and frail. So many people poured gas on the fire, by making the virus a political thing.
What should have been a year of healing, was very frustrating.
The first few days of 2022 have been OK so far, but uncertainty is around every corner. With new strains of COVID-19 popping up every six months, we still don't have a handle on the virus. How can anyone plan a vacation, on a plane, boat, or even by car? Anything can be canceled at any time. It's an election year, the knives will be coming out, this could be a very, very nasty year.
In fact, this year could be all three, surprising, frustrating, with a lot of uncertainty.
Don't listen to me, lets pray, please God make it a good, a happy and a safe year for everyone.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt