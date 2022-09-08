A Faustian bargain, Propositions 26, 27
Both propositions 26 and 27 will have a negative affect on California voters. Both are appalling, they have no value to anyone but rich gaming corporations. And, once again in American history, Native Americans are pawns in a scheme to take money from people that can least afford it.
Proposition 26 would allow for only in-person sports gambling at Indian casinos and horse racing tracks. Prop. 26 offers the tribes more scraps, allowing new games like roulette and craps at their casinos. To add insult to injury, 26 would allow tribes to sue poker rooms, to halt them from offering Indian casino games like blackjack. God forbid anyone else should make money on gambling.
Prop. 27 is the Big Daddy. It is written for the rich gaming corporations, by the rich gaming corporations, and not for Native Americans or you and me. It allows for almost any kind of gambling, anywhere, even on your tablet and smart phone. No in-person sports betting required, including wagering on awards shows and video game competitions.
Prop. 27 is really very cynical, pushing this law as way to solve California's homeless problem. Never mind you can gamble all your money anywhere, anytime from any device, thereby adding to the homeless problem.
Prop. 27 is both stupid and greedy.
I would like to vote no on both. However, just to show you I'm not totally heartless, I'll vote yes on 26 for all the sports bet junkies out there.
Congrats to Lompoc Concert Association
Congratulations to the Lompoc Concert Association on their 75th anniversary of presenting acclaimed performers and bringing a wonderful variety of professional musicians and music to our town.
I am very fortunate to have attended the local concerts for many years. Beginning with my mother and father, when concerts were held in the old Calvert Theatre, our family has made it a tradition to attend and we have never been disappointed.
The concerts are now performed at The First United Methodist Church of Lompoc.
The intimate setting is excellent for getting to personally meet the musicians, learn about their histories, and their music. Masterful performers touring nationally and internationally. It is a joy to watch them and to feel the love they have for their music.
It is always very inspiring.
The Lompoc Concert Association presents four programs a season. They start at 7:30 p.m. and the lighted parking lot next to the church is very convenient. Tickets are very reasonable, season tickets are available, and students with student ID pay only $5 per ticket. The first concert for this year is Sept. 17. Information is on the their Facebook page.
I encourage you to attend this year’s events, they are uplifting, a wonderful escape and a great benefit to our community.
Valadao vote on Inflation Reducation Act questioned
I applaud the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which takes on Big Pharma and the drug industry. Thanks to this bill, Medicare can negotiate the prices of some of the most expensive prescription drugs starting in 2026.
That is going to save seniors money — as many as 48 million Americans who rely on Medicare for prescription drug coverage will have more money in their pockets. Drug companies that refuse to negotiate will be penalized — as they should be.
The Inflation Reduction Act also curbs costs for seniors by capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month and ensuring these individuals pay no more than $2,000 out-of-pocket for prescription drugs annually.
Given all those benefits, why did Congressman David Valadao vote against helping seniors and holding drug companies accountable?