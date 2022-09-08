A Faustian bargain, Propositions 26, 27

Both propositions 26 and 27 will have a negative affect on California voters. Both are appalling, they have no value to anyone but rich gaming corporations. And, once again in American history, Native Americans are pawns in a scheme to take money from people that can least afford it.

Proposition 26 would allow for only in-person sports gambling at Indian casinos and horse racing tracks. Prop. 26 offers the tribes more scraps, allowing new games like roulette and craps at their casinos. To add insult to injury, 26 would allow tribes to sue poker rooms, to halt them from offering Indian casino games like blackjack. God forbid anyone else should make money on gambling.

