A million wasted years, all in 2021
Bloomberg reported recently that “literally thousands of years of human experience was spent watching streams of Grand Theft Auto and other games” on Twitch in 2021.
In fact, over a million person-years of human “effort” was spent watching professional gamers duel it out playing the popular games, while America suffocated without their gainful contributions to the community. Can you imagine what could have been accomplished to improve the community if young people had devoted that amount of time instead to educational, charitable, political, economic, or family activity?
Meanwhile, after younger generations finished binge-watching murders and other crimes on the streaming service, they went out that same year and helped spike actual yearly murders to a much higher level than any other yearly jump in at last six decades. (New York Times, The Morning)
Don’t tell me our medieval duel-watchers were restrained by COVID from getting off their duffs and doing things outdoors. Several elementary school systems across the country have reported that COVID could not even touch kids doing educationally useful things for extended periods outdoors.
Maybe late teens, and deadbeat twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings should get a dose of close supervision by their elders once again, until such time as they can figure out how to spend their time more wisely.
Perhaps a mandatory national public works program, or better yet, mandatory state-based works programs, should be instituted to get youth back into real life before their brains turn from medieval to total mush.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, UT
Rescind contract, have students design logo
On Jan. 24, 2022, I submitted the following letter to the SMJUHS Board of Trustees for the purpose set forth. My objective is to have the Board of Trustees immediately rescind the current consultant contract re: Logo, and have a student competition to accomplish the "suggested change".
Although I strongly disapprove of the change, that is not the focus of my request. The email read: "I graduated from SMHS in 1961. I was on the school board from 1976-1993. I am requesting that you immediately terminate the "consultant contract": re: Logo. Instead, I believe it should be a competitive project by the student body. To continue with the consultant is a misuse of public funds and can't be justified. Spend the funds on the mandated educational programs to improve student competence and performance and get out of the bottom tier of state/national performance." ... "$75,000 will be well spent and justified if used to "enhance" student performance and success. That should be your focus."
R. Thomas Allen
Santa Maria
Elected officials should follow rules, wear masks
All participants will be required to wear a mask as the County of Santa Barbara Health Officer Order No. 2021-10.3 requires that face coverings be worn over the mouth and nose – by everyone, regardless of vaccination status – in all indoor public settings.”
This message has been included at the beginning of every agenda of the Santa Maria City Council meetings since Aug. 17, 2021. However, it appears that we have a mayor and at least one city councilperson who feel this doesn’t apply to them.
Mayor Alice Patino, who originally participated in the “Protect. Respect. Wear Your Mask” program, has not worn a facemask during public City Council meetings since this message first appeared.
City Councilperson Etta Waterfield has chosen not to wear a mask either, but from appearances, I don’t think she has ever been on board with this public safety measure. Councilperson Mike Cordero usually wears his, but on occasion, he has been negligent as well.
As elected officials who proclaim the importance of following the rules and not condoning bad behavior, they certainly don’t practice what they preach. They insisted on staying strong with keeping fines in place at the city library – to keeping that rule – but the county “rule” and even now the State of California “rule” regarding wearing a mask indoors is apparently okay to break.
How are we expected to follow the rules if our elected officials blatantly ignore them? Which rules should we follow, and which ones should we disregard?
We all have rules in our life that we are not happy with, that we don’t agree with, and sometimes some of us break them. I guess in the case of Mayor Patino and City Councilperson Waterfield, that’s at least twice a month in our City Chambers, recorded for all to see.
Usually, there are repercussions to breaking rules. For some, it’s not being allowed to check out books at the library. Sadly, I haven’t seen any repercussions for our elected officials who don’t follow the rules. Maybe we shouldn’t allow them to be our elected officials anymore.
Laura Selken
Santa Maria