Letters to the Editor: A proud American; Getting economy back on track a Trump win

A proud American

I am proud to call myself a "Proud American." We don't appreciate all the freedoms we have as American citizens.

Our Founding Fathers thought long and hard to write down God-given freedoms as written in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We must guard these freedoms jealously from liberals who are trying to turn us into a socialist/communist country.

We have laws to protect us and wonderful police officers, firefighters, and first responders who protect us. Thanks to all serving in the Armed forces who would lay down their lives to save our lives and protect us from those who are deliberately trying to destroy America.

"Our Flag carries American ideas, American history and American feelings ... Every color means liberty; every thread means liberty; every form of star and beam or stripe of light means liberty: not lawlessness, not license; but organized institutional liberty, liberty through law, and laws for liberty. It is not a painted rag. It is a whole national history. It is the Constitution. It is the government. It is the free people that stand in the government of the Constitution."

Henry Ward Beecher, 1861