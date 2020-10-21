Letters to the Editor: Achievements trump character assassination; Efforts to open estuary within regulations; Sign envelope, not ballot; Addis will show up; Addis doesn't show for Ag community; Cunningham accomplishments. Check

Achievements trump character assassination
President Trump’s critics’ main weapon is character assassination. They dare not address his achievements in bringing peace abroad and prosperity at home.
Promoting peace through strength, the president rebuilt the American military. He used it to demolish the evil ISIS caliphate. Al-Baghdadi, founder and leader of ISIS, was killed. Trump terminated Obama’s reckless Iran nuclear deal, and eliminated Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian terrorist mastermind. Trump also fulfilled the longstanding U.S. promise to move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Trump’s decisive Middle East actions prompted the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sign the first peace treaties between Arab countries and Israel in 26 years in September, netting the president a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Newly energy independent, America is withdrawing troops from the Middle East, helping to fulfill Trump’s promise to end “endless wars.”
Cutting taxes and slashing government regulations, Trump achieved a booming pre-COVID economy with a record number of workers, the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, and a narrowed income gap between rich and poor.
When the virus struck, Trump’s immediate travel bans from China and Europe saved thousands of lives. He unleashed an unprecedented peacetime mobilization to provide protective gear and ventilators, and Operation Warp Speed is bringing new therapeutics and a vaccine in record time.
Lockdowns are up to governors, but Trump’s approach of protecting the vulnerable while reopening businesses, churches, and schools safely to prevent devastating mental, physical, and economic harm is gaining acceptance. Epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford wrote in the Great Barrington Declaration on Oct. 4 (since signed by more than 10,000 other medical and public health scientists): “Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.”
Trump inherited a sluggish economy and supercharged it. Our economy today is on the mend but still needs much help. Voters should re-elect Donald Trump to make our economy great again.
Hunter T. Jameson
Santa Maria
Efforts to open estuary within regulations
Ron Fink's email of Oct. 12 to the Lompoc City Council, in which he argues against both councilor Mosby and his actions to open the Surf Beach Estuary and Santa Ynez River to navigation, contains several misunderstandings and errors.
1) Surf Beach Estuary is part of the Santa Ynez River and is therefore classified as a "navigable waterway" by the Army Corp of Engineers. Both federal and state law hold that the public have a right of access to navigable waterways, even if they flow through private or government lands.
2) California State Harbors and Navigation Code, sections 660 & 131 clearly state that outright banning of boating on any stretch of water is not allowed and those who try to do so, are guilty of a misdemeanor.
3) Mr. Fink tried to tie the estuary into the Vandenberg State Marine Reserve in an effort to ban boating, but this argument fails too. A close look at the VSMR map shows that the landward edge of the VSMR is to the west of the Union Pacific trestle and thus, the estuary area in question to the east of the trestle, is quite outside of the VSMR boundaries.
My main point of this letter is to say that Councilman Mosby has been and is acting correctly as an appointed member of the Santa Barbara Parks Commission. His efforts to open the estuary to public navigation are correct and within all regulations.
I believe that the opening of the estuary to public use will be of real benefit to Lompoc citizens and it will also remove actual misdemeanor violations, imposed by the ruling banning navigation.
Philip Gallanders
Lompoc
Sign envelope, not ballot
An Oct. 20 letter to the editor incorrectly stated that voters should sign both their ballot and the envelope. I checked with SBC Voting operations and they confirmed that voters should NOT sign the ballot, just the envelope.
Scott Hand
Santa Maria
Addis will show up
I am a bit weary of promises broken by elected officials who fail to do the easiest part of their job - show up for work. We pay Jordan Cunningham a six-figure salary for which he does basically nothing. There is a coastline here to protect and defend, rising COVID infections, horrific wildfires for which recovery will require billions of dollars we cannot afford.
It is time we reverse the trend of do-nothing politics. Please join me in voting for Dawn Addis. She will show up to defend the Central Coast and our values, because she is one of us, because she does her homework and knows the issues intimately, and because she genuinely cares.
Pam Burnham
Shell Beach
Choice for Assembly a simple one
For decades, Blood Alley has been one of most – if not the most – dangerous stretch of highway in California. I still get nervous driving it. The 41/46 Y interchange is one of the most dangerous parts of Blood Alley, and is the place where most of the deadly accidents seem to take place.
For almost as long as the moniker has been around, our region has been trying to fix Blood Alley.
A couple of years ago, thanks to Jordan Cunningham’s leadership, we finally got our fix funded. Jordan was able to work across the aisle with the Governor’s office to get the $135 million we needed to fund a permanent fix to the dangerous Y intersection.
Jordan has proven to be the man for the job. He is a tireless advocate for our region and deserves to be reelected.
Melinda Rice
Morro Bay
Cunningham accomplishments. Check
Jordan Cunningham has accomplished more in the last four years for the Central Coast than any legislator who has come before him.
41/46 Y Interchange fix? We've only been trying for decades. Check.
Bringing in much needed infrastructure investment for new projects like the Pismo Beach Backup fix? Check.
Securing funding for four wastewater treatment facilities? Check.
Protecting the Diablo Canyon workforce? Check.
Jordan's accomplishments speak for themselves. Don't believe his opponent's misleading ads.
Alfred M. Clark II
Atascadero
Addis doesn't show for Ag community
Did Dawn Addis really say she avoided the SLO Farm Bureau debate because the state farm bureau supports Jordan Cunningham for Assembly? Does she not realize that agriculture is the largest sector of our local economy? The local Ag community is responsible for thousands of jobs and over a billion dollars in economic activity.
If Dawn isn't going to show up for SLO's agriculture community, why is she even running for office?
Lupe McClellan
Atascadero
